Deals & Investments September 24, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Highest-paid NHL Players of 2023-24: Ovechkin, MacKinnon, Crosby & More

Michael Martin / NHLI via Getty Images
Who’s No. 1? It may not be who you think — from the grizzled vets to the fantastic phenoms, check out all the highest-paid hockey players on the ice this season.

The best overall player in hockey? Sure, your mileage may vary, and if you’re a stone-cold homer for a team whose fans are known for being, shall we say, acutely territorial, you can’t be expected to see the world for precisely what it is.

But if you’re out here simply to call balls and strikes (and mix a few metaphors while you’re at it), you may be compelled to say the words “Connor McDavid,” winner of the Hart Trophy in two of the last three seasons. But what if I told you that the Edmonton Oilers superstar, for all of his exploits on the ice, doesn’t currently earn a salary that lands him even among the top 15 highest-paid NHL players this season?

Kinda makes you think, doesn’t it?

So, who actually gets the distinction of being No. 1 on the money list? Check out Boardroom’s list of the highest-paid NHL players for the 2023-24 campaign by total single-year cash — and stick around at the end of this article for a definitive ranking of the biggest NHL contracts overall across the league.

Think You Know the Biggest Contract in NHL History?
From Sid the Kid to McDavid to Ovie and beyond, find out who tops the list of hockey’s all-time financial honor roll.
Show Me the Money!

Highest-paid NHL Players of 2023 by Total Compensation

Reflects total cash compensation for the 2023-24 NHL season as noted by Spotrac.

PLAYERTEAM2023-24 $
1. C Nathan MacKinnonAvalanche$16.5M
2. RW David PastrnakBruins$13M
3. D Dougie HamiltonDevils$12.6M
t4. LW Alex OvechkinCapitals$12.5M
t4. LW Kirill KaprizovWild$12.5M
t4. D Seth JonesBlackhawks$12.5M
7. D Alex PietrangeloGolden Knights$12.3M
t8. D Adam FoxRangers$12M
t8. C Aleksander BarkovPanthers$12M
t8. LW Timo MeierDevils$12M
t8. D Zachary WerenskiBlue Jackets$12M
t12. D Erik KarlssonPenguins$11.5M
t12. LW Roope HintzStars$11.5M
t14. C Brayden PointLightning$11.25M
t14. LW Matthew TkachukPanthers$11.25M
16. D Mikhail SergachevLightning$11.05M
t17. C Connor McDavidOilers$11M
t17. LW Artemi PanarinRangers$11M
t17. D Cale MakarAvalanche$11M
t17. D Drew DoughtyKings$11M
t17. RW Mark StoneGolden Knights$11M
t17. D Charlie McavoyBruins$11M
Highest-paid NHL Players by Total Contract Value

PLAYERTEAMCONTRACT $
1. D Shea WeberARI$110M
2. C Sidney CrosbyPIT$104.4M
3. C Nathan MacKinnonCOL$100.8M
4. C Connor McDavidEDM$100M
5. D Erik KarlssonPIT$92M
6. RW David PastrnakBOS$90M
7. D Drew DoughtyLAK$88M
t8. G Carey PriceMTL$84M
t8. LW Jonathan HuberdeauCGY$84M
10. LW Artemi PanarinNYR$81.5M
t11. C Anze KopitarLAK$80M
t11. C Jack EichelVGK$80M
t11. C Aleksander BarkovFLA$80M
14. C Tyler SeguinDAL$78.8M
15. C John TavaresTOR$77M
t16. RW Nikita KucherovTBL$76M
t16. LW Jamie BennDAL$76M
t16. D Charlie McavoyBOS$76M
t16. G Andrei VasilevskiyTBL$76M
t16. RW Mark StoneVGK$76M
t16. D Seth JonesCHI$76M
t16. C Brayden PointTBL$76M
t16. LW Matthew TkachukFLA$76M

