Who’s No. 1? It may not be who you think — from the grizzled vets to the fantastic phenoms, check out all the highest-paid hockey players on the ice this season.

The best overall player in hockey? Sure, your mileage may vary, and if you’re a stone-cold homer for a team whose fans are known for being, shall we say, acutely territorial, you can’t be expected to see the world for precisely what it is.

But if you’re out here simply to call balls and strikes (and mix a few metaphors while you’re at it), you may be compelled to say the words “Connor McDavid,” winner of the Hart Trophy in two of the last three seasons. But what if I told you that the Edmonton Oilers superstar, for all of his exploits on the ice, doesn’t currently earn a salary that lands him even among the top 15 highest-paid NHL players this season?

Kinda makes you think, doesn’t it?

So, who actually gets the distinction of being No. 1 on the money list? Check out Boardroom’s list of the highest-paid NHL players for the 2023-24 campaign by total single-year cash — and stick around at the end of this article for a definitive ranking of the biggest NHL contracts overall across the league.

Highest-paid NHL Players of 2023 by Total Compensation

Reflects total cash compensation for the 2023-24 NHL season as noted by Spotrac.

PLAYER TEAM 2023-24 $ 1. C Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche $16.5M 2. RW David Pastrnak Bruins $13M 3. D Dougie Hamilton Devils $12.6M t4. LW Alex Ovechkin Capitals $12.5M t4. LW Kirill Kaprizov Wild $12.5M t4. D Seth Jones Blackhawks $12.5M 7. D Alex Pietrangelo Golden Knights $12.3M t8. D Adam Fox Rangers $12M t8. C Aleksander Barkov Panthers $12M t8. LW Timo Meier Devils $12M t8. D Zachary Werenski Blue Jackets $12M t12. D Erik Karlsson Penguins $11.5M t12. LW Roope Hintz Stars $11.5M t14. C Brayden Point Lightning $11.25M t14. LW Matthew Tkachuk Panthers $11.25M 16. D Mikhail Sergachev Lightning $11.05M t17. C Connor McDavid Oilers $11M t17. LW Artemi Panarin Rangers $11M t17. D Cale Makar Avalanche $11M t17. D Drew Doughty Kings $11M t17. RW Mark Stone Golden Knights $11M t17. D Charlie Mcavoy Bruins $11M

Highest-paid NHL Players by Total Contract Value