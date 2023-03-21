This article originally appeared at FanDuel.
Whether you’re a die-hard Shohei Ohtani fan or the most insufferable pun merchant in your league, check out our favorite fantasy baseball team names of the new season.
The day the Super Bowl ended in February, legions of hardcore sports fans turned their attention to the upcoming MLB season. Now, with Spring Training winding down and the World Baseball Classic in the rearview, Opening Day 2023 is just around the corner.
Of course, there’s a far more important milestone coming up — your fantasy baseball draft.
Before you get your roster right, you need to put your team in a position to succeed. Your team name can make or break your season. Are you going to make your league mates laugh and intimidate them, or are you going to be the laughing stock who uses the default “Ricky’s Super Team” handed out by the site you’re playing on?
If you want to avoid taking your first loss before Opening Day, here are our favorite clever, borderline-risqué, and all-around funny fantasy baseball team names for the 2023 season.
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names 2023
- Wookie of the Year
- Correan BBQ
- “Sir, This is an Albies”
- The Chosen Juan
- Colonel Xanders
- Troutliers
- Syndergaardians of the Galaxy
- deGromogorgon
- WachaVision
- Mookie Monster
- Joe Buck Yourself
- And the Teoscar Goes To…
- Judge, Jury & Executioner
- Born Again Christian Yelich
- Bichette’s Creek
- Who’s Your Vladdy?
- Cease & Desist
- Burnes Notice
- Show Me Your Tatis
- In Cole Blood
- Acuña Matata
- Yordan Rules
- The Good, the Vlad, and the Ugly
- Witt Me Baby One More Time
- Shohei the Money
