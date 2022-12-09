Get set for Saturday’s quarterfinal clash with a big France vs. England prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.
In so many ways, this particular World Cup in Qatar felt different, whether due to geography or accommodations or retrograde policies regarding civil and human rights.
Your mileage may vary. But some things just don’t change, two of them being defending World Cup champions France and EURO 2020 runners-up England making it to the late stages of the soccering world’s biggest international events.
With that in mind, it’s time to get strapped in for a rivalry that’s been heated for the vast majority of the intervening years since William the Conquerer crossed the English channel in 1066.
Ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight throwdown, let’s lock in for a fearless England vs. France prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
France vs. England Odds to Win: World Cup Quarterfinal
To qualify for the next round
England: +100
France: -122
Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)
England: +195
France: +145
Draw: +220
Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)
England: +105
France: -140
France-England Game Props
Over/under total goals
OVER 1.5: -290
UNDER: 1.5: +225
OVER 2.5: +112
UNDER 2.5: -136
OVER 3.5: +290
UNDER 3.5: -390
Both teams to score?
Yes: -122
No: -104
Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals
YES and OVER 2.5: +135
YES and UNDER 2.5: +500
NO and OVER 2.5: +1100
NO and UNDER 2.5: +115
Number of corner kicks:
UNDER 8: +160
EXACTLY 8: +550
OVER 8: -140
ENG vs. FRA Player Prop Bets
First goalscorer
- Harry Kane: +500
- Kylian Mbappé: +550
- Callum Wilson: +700
- Olivier Giroud: +700
- NO GOALSCORER: +800
- Marcus Thuram: +800
- Marcus Rashford: +850
- Antoine Griezmann: +900
- Randal Kolo Muani: +950
- Bukayo Saka: +1000
- Ousmane Dembele: +1000
- Phil Foden: +1000
- Kingsley Coman: +1100
- James Maddison: +1300
- Mason Mount: +1400
- Jordan Veretout: +1500
- Jack Grealish: +1600
- Conor Gallagher: +1600
- Matteo Guendouzi: +1800
- Jude Bellingham: +1800
- Theo Hernandez: +1900
Anytime goalscorer
- Harry Kane: +190
- Kylian Mbappé: +200
- Callum Wilson: +260
- Olivier Giroud: +270
- Marcus Thuram: +300
- Marcus Rashford: +320
- Antoine Griezmann: +340
- Randal Kolo Muani: +360
- Bukayo Saka: +390
- Phil Foden: +390
- Ousmane Dembele: +410
- Kingsley Coman: +430
- James Maddison: +500
- Jordan Veretout: +550
- Mason Mount: +550
- Jack Grealish: +650
- Conor Gallagher: +650
- Jude Bellingham: +700
- Matteo Guendouzi: +750
- Theo Hernandez: +750
- Adrien Rabiot: +900
- Eduardo Camavinga: +900
- Declan Rice: +1100
- Aurelien Tchouameni: +1400
- Harry Maguire: +1400
England vs. France Prediction & Best Bet
As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:
England may have won 17 of the previous 31 battles against France, but wins have been hard to come by in recent years. It’s the French who have only lost once to the English since 1999, going 5-2-1 (W-D-L) in their last eight matchups.
France also brings a ton of World Cup experience into the latest meeting, making it to the finals in two of the last four tournaments — including its 2018 championship victory. Meanwhile, England has only made it beyond the quarterfinals once in that stretch, placing fourth four years ago.
England has played better than expected this year, but France’s experience, along with the likes of Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, will help get the job done. Back the defending champs advancing to the semifinals following a hard-fought battle.
FRANCE VS. ENGLAND FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: France 2, England 1
BEST BET: France ML (+145)
