Get set for Saturday’s quarterfinal clash with a big France vs. England prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.

In so many ways, this particular World Cup in Qatar felt different, whether due to geography or accommodations or retrograde policies regarding civil and human rights.

Your mileage may vary. But some things just don’t change, two of them being defending World Cup champions France and EURO 2020 runners-up England making it to the late stages of the soccering world’s biggest international events.

With that in mind, it’s time to get strapped in for a rivalry that’s been heated for the vast majority of the intervening years since William the Conquerer crossed the English channel in 1066.

Ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight throwdown, let’s lock in for a fearless England vs. France prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

France vs. England Odds to Win: World Cup Quarterfinal

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook. Numbers are subject to change.

To qualify for the next round

England: +100

France: -122

Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)

England: +195

France: +145

Draw: +220

Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)

England: +105

France: -140

France-England Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -290

UNDER: 1.5: +225

OVER 2.5: +112

UNDER 2.5: -136

OVER 3.5: +290

UNDER 3.5: -390

Both teams to score?

Yes: -122

No: -104

Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals

YES and OVER 2.5: +135

YES and UNDER 2.5: +500

NO and OVER 2.5: +1100

NO and UNDER 2.5: +115

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 8: +160

EXACTLY 8: +550

OVER 8: -140

ENG vs. FRA Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Harry Kane : +500

: +500 Kylian Mbappé : +550

: +550 Callum Wilson : +700

: +700 Olivier Giroud : +700

: +700 NO GOALSCORER : +800

: +800 Marcus Thuram : +800

: +800 Marcus Rashford : +850

: +850 Antoine Griezmann : +900

: +900 Randal Kolo Muani : +950

: +950 Bukayo Saka : +1000

: +1000 Ousmane Dembele : +1000

: +1000 Phil Foden : +1000

: +1000 Kingsley Coman : +1100

: +1100 James Maddison : +1300

: +1300 Mason Mount : +1400

: +1400 Jordan Veretout : +1500

: +1500 Jack Grealish : +1600

: +1600 Conor Gallagher : +1600

: +1600 Matteo Guendouzi : +1800

: +1800 Jude Bellingham : +1800

: +1800 Theo Hernandez: +1900

Anytime goalscorer

Harry Kane : +190

: +190 Kylian Mbappé : +200

: +200 Callum Wilson : +260

: +260 Olivier Giroud : +270

: +270 Marcus Thuram : +300

: +300 Marcus Rashford : +320

: +320 Antoine Griezmann : +340

: +340 Randal Kolo Muani : +360

: +360 Bukayo Saka : +390

: +390 Phil Foden : +390

: +390 Ousmane Dembele : +410

: +410 Kingsley Coman : +430

: +430 James Maddison : +500

: +500 Jordan Veretout : +550

: +550 Mason Mount : +550

: +550 Jack Grealish : +650

: +650 Conor Gallagher : +650

: +650 Jude Bellingham : +700

: +700 Matteo Guendouzi : +750

: +750 Theo Hernandez : +750

: +750 Adrien Rabiot : +900

: +900 Eduardo Camavinga : +900

: +900 Declan Rice : +1100

: +1100 Aurelien Tchouameni : +1400

: +1400 Harry Maguire: +1400

England vs. France Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

England may have won 17 of the previous 31 battles against France, but wins have been hard to come by in recent years. It’s the French who have only lost once to the English since 1999, going 5-2-1 (W-D-L) in their last eight matchups.

France also brings a ton of World Cup experience into the latest meeting, making it to the finals in two of the last four tournaments — including its 2018 championship victory. Meanwhile, England has only made it beyond the quarterfinals once in that stretch, placing fourth four years ago.

England has played better than expected this year, but France’s experience, along with the likes of Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, will help get the job done. Back the defending champs advancing to the semifinals following a hard-fought battle.

FRANCE VS. ENGLAND FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: France 2, England 1

BEST BET: France ML (+145)

