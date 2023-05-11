This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Lock in for Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena with a big Lakers vs. Warriors prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on Friday, May 12 with Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers couldn’t come through on their first chance to secure a spot in the Western Conference Finals, as they fell to the Warriors by a score of 121-106 in Wednesday’s Game 5. The trio of Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green posted 72 points as the defending champions avoided elimination.

With the defending champs’ elimination in the balance, let’s prepare for a Game 6 tipoff in downtown LA with our big Warriors vs. Lakers prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Game 6 Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California US TV coverage: ESPN

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Spread: Game 6

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: GSW: (+110) | LAL: (-130)

GSW: (+110) | LAL: (-130) Spread: GSW: +2 (-110) | LAL: -2 (-110)

GSW: +2 (-110) | LAL: -2 (-110) Total: 222 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Lakers enter this contest as slight home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 10 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 222 points with both sides being available at -110 odds.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2.5 -108 -112 223.5 -110 -110 -136 +116

LAL vs. GSW Betting Trends

The Lakers are 39-39-2 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more 19 times this season and are 9-10 ATS in those contests.

This season, 42 of the Lakers’ games have gone over the point total.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 44 of 80 opportunities (55%).

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (20-19-1) than it does on the road (19-20-1).

In 2022-23 against the spread, Golden State has a better winning percentage at home (.650, 26-13-1 record) than on the road (.300, 12-28-0).

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick: Game 6

There’s no denying that Game 5 showed that the Warriors are capable of coming back from a 3-1 series deficit to advance, but don’t pay too much attention to the victory as it came at home. Game 6 will feature Golden State trying to win on the road, where it has struggled to perform all season long.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a putrid 11-30 record in away games, which was the third-worst mark in the entire Western Conference. That trend has followed them to the postseason, too, as Golden State has lost four of its six away games with an average scoring margin of -2.8.

Game 5 was the first game in a while in which LA’s bench unit failed to make a legitimate impact, but guys like Rui Hachimura and Lonnie Walker have been too good to expect back-to-back bad games. I like the Lakers’ depth to help them stay undefeated at Crypto.com Arena during the NBA postseason.

LAKERS vs. WARRIORS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Lakers 114, Warriors 108. Lakers Win Series 4-2.

Game 6 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Best Bet

Backing the Lakers along the spread is the best bet for Game 6 considering they are an impressive 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last five home games against the Warriors. Not only that, but LA is also 5-0 ATS in their last five home games overall and 6-3 ATS in their last nine games altogether.

The Warriors are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games against the Lakers and won Game 5 despite more struggles from Klay Thompson (3-of-12 shooting) and Jordan Poole (5-of-14 shooting). Without those two making a difference from beyond the arc, Golden State has an uphill battle to fight here.

WARRIORS vs. LAKERS BEST BET: Los Angeles Lakers -2 (-110)