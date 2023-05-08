This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for Game 5 in San Francisco with a big Warriors vs. Lakers prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on Wednesday with Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinal series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers have a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals after picking up a 104-101 win over the Warriors in Game 4. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 50 points and 24 rebounds, but it was Lonnie Walker IV who stole the show, scoring all 15 of his points off the bench in the fourth quarter.

Now, with the series on the line, let’s lock in for Game 5 in the Bay with our big Lakers vs. Warriors prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Game 5 Info

Series: Lakers lead 3-1

Lakers lead 3-1 Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California US TV coverage: TNT

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread: Game 5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAL: (+240) | GSW: (-295)

LAL: (+240) | GSW: (-295) Spread: LAL: +6.5 (-106) | GSW: -6.5 (-114)

LAL: +6.5 (-106) | GSW: -6.5 (-114) Total: 226 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Warriors enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 10 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 226 points with both sides being available at -110 odds.

GSW vs. LAL Betting Trends

The Lakers are 11-3 straight up (SU) in their last 14 games played in May.

Golden State is 15-3 SU in its last 18 home games.

The Lakers are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last five games.

Golden State is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games against the Lakers.

The total has hit the Under in six of the Lakers’ last nine games.

The total has hit the Under in four of Golden State’s last six games.

Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick: Game 5

Even though returning to Chase Center should give the Warriors a much-needed boost, don’t count on it. They’ve now lost six of their last seven matchups against the Lakers, which includes two of the last three played in the Bay Area. It doesn’t help that Golden State is also averaging just 99 points in the last two games.

The Lakers are also getting something that the Warriors aren’t: production from their depth. When James and Davis aren’t playing well, names like Walker, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves are capable of taking over.

Meanwhile, Golden State is getting little offense outside of Stephen Curry. Klay Thompson has been held to 24 total points over the last two games. Jordan Poole is operating on putrid .353/.316/.667 shooting splits this series. Although he’s not known for his scoring, Draymond Green’s minus-30 plus/minus rating isn’t helping either.

It’s clear that the Warriors aren’t the dominant force they once were despite being the defending NBA champions. The Lakers have their opponents exactly where they want them and I fully expect Darvin Ham’s squad to close things out on Wednesday.

WARRIORS vs. LAKERS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Lakers 115, Warriors 113

Game 5 Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Best Bet

After winning back-to-back games and owning the 3-1 series lead, I’m going with the Lakers as +6.5 underdogs for the best bet. They’ve done well covering the spread, going 8-2 ATS in their last 10 Pacific Division games, as well as 6-1 ATS in their previous seven meetings with the Warriors.

Golden State, on the other hand, is 2-4 ATS in its past six outings and has failed to cover six times in its previous seven games played on a Wednesday. Even if the Warriors manage to squeak out a win, I don’t see them beating the Lakers by seven-plus points.

WARRIORS vs. LAKERS BEST BET: Los Angeles Lakers +6.5 (-106)

— Devon Platana