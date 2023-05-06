This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Lock in for Game 4 with a big Lakers vs. Warriors prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2022-23 NBA Playoffs continue on Monday with Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

After taking one of the first two games on the road in this series, the Lakers defended home court in Game 3 as they beat the Warriors by a score of 127-97. Anthony Davis logged yet another double-double (25 points and 13 rebounds), while Golden State shot just 39.6% from the floor (36-of-91).

With that in mind, it’s to get set for Game 4’s tipoff in LA with our big Warriors vs. Lakers prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California US TV coverage: TNT

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread: Game 4

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: GSW: (+134) | LAL: (-158)

GSW: (+134) | LAL: (-158) Spread: GSW: +3.5 (-112) | LAL: -3.5 (-108)

GSW: +3.5 (-112) | LAL: -3.5 (-108) Total: 227.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Lakers enter Game 4 as home favorites on the spread and moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook. Monday’s playoff matchup also features a total of 227.5 points with each side available at -110 odds.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3.5 -110 -110 228 -110 -110 -158 +134

LAL vs. GSW Betting Trends

The Lakers are 39-39-2 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Warriors are 7-7 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Games involving LA have hit the over 42 times this season.

Golden State has hit the over 55% of the time this season (44 of 80 games with a set point total).

The Lakers have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (20-19-1) than they have in road affairs (19-20-1).

The Dubs have performed better against the spread at home (26-13-1) than on the road (12-28-0) this year.

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick: Game 4

This game has now featured back-to-back blowouts as the Warriors won by 27 in Game 2 and the Lakers won by 30 in Game 3. LA has a chance to make a statement by going up 3-1 in the series, and I like its chances of doing just that as it has won six of its last seven home games against Golden State.

The Warriors have also lost eight of their last 10 games as underdogs, while the Lakers have won seven straight games inside Crypto.com Arena. In fact, LA’s four home wins during this postseason run have come by an average of 21.5 points. Head coach Dervin Ham’s team is not messing around.

It’s worth pointing out the Warriors have been one of the NBA’s worst road teams this season, too. After posting an 11-30 away record during the regular season, Golden State has lost three of its five road games in the playoffs and has seen a major dip in production when away from the Chase Center.

LAKERS vs. WARRIORS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Lakers 119, Warriors 112

Game 4 Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Best Bet

Fading a Warriors team that has won four NBA titles in the last eight years is not easy, but keep in mind that Golden State is 5-15 against the spread in its last 20 away games. It is also 1-5 ATS in its last six games against LA and has not won inside Crypto.com Arena since October of 2021.

On the other side, the Lakers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games overall and 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a favorite. Game 1 was the only close contest of this series so far and LA still emerged victorious by a five-point margin, so opting to take the spread instead of the moneyline is a safe move.

LAKERS vs. WARRIORS BEST BET: Los Angeles Lakers -3.5 (-108)

— Larry Rupp