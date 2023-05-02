This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Strap in for tipoff in Game 2 from San Francisco with a big Warriors vs. Lakers prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday with a highly anticipated Game 2 clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.

It’s safe to say the Lakers’ game plan was successful in Game 1, as they won by a final score of 117-112. Los Angeles got anything they wanted around the rim as they shot 55.2% from two-point range and converted 25 of 29 free throw attempts. Anthony Davis balled out with 30 points and 23 rebounds.

Let’s lock in for Game 2 with our big Lakers vs. Warriors prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Game 2 Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California US TV coverage: ESPN

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Spread: Game 2

Moneyline: LAL: (+190) | GSW: (-230)

LAL: (+190) | GSW: (-230) Spread: LAL: +5.5 (-108) | GSW: -5.5 (-112)

LAL: +5.5 (-108) | GSW: -5.5 (-112) Total: 227.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Warriors enter this contest as moderate home favorites on the spread and moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook. This playoff clash also features a total of 227.5 points with both sides available at -110 odds.

GSW vs. LAL Betting Trends

Golden State has covered the spread 38 times this season (38-41-1).

LA has been an underdog by 5 points or more 27 times this year and is 10-16-1 ATS in those matchups.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 44 times.

Lakers games this season have hit the over on 42 of 80 set point totals (52.5%).

Against the spread, the Dubs have performed better at home, covering 26 times in 40 home games, and 12 times in 40 road games.

Against the spread, the Lakers have been better at home (20-19-1) than away (19-20-1).

Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick: Game 2

The Warriors simply had no answer for Davis as he constantly bullied Golden State’s big men on the offensive end for layups and established good position when rebounding on the defensive end. Head coach Steve Kerr will have to make a number of adjustments in order to bounce back in Game 2.

This is a Warriors team that has won four NBA championships over the last eight years, meaning it is fully capable of making said adjustments. After all, Golden State is a solid 133-57 straight up across 190 home playoff games all-time (61-17 last 10 seasons). That is about as dominant as it gets.

Los Angeles is just 6-6 across its last 12 road playoff games and finished the regular season with a -2.0 average scoring margin in away games. Game 1 was undoubtedly a great performance, but the Lakers have their work cut out for them here. I’ll back a tied series heading to Crypto.com Arena.

WARRIORS vs. LAKERS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Warriors 118, Lakers 114

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Best Bet

Game 1 was a back-and-forth battle as neither team faced more than a single-digit deficit for nearly the entire game. That’s what made it surprising to see Klay Thompson tally 16 three-point attempts. He ended up making six of them and was one of only two Warriors to finish with a positive +/- (+1).

There’s no reason to expect a change in strategy in Game 2, at least from Thompson’s perspective. He has drained at least 5 three-pointers in four of his last eight playoff games and in six of his last nine home games. The Lakers allow 13.5 made three-pointers per away game, too (No. 27 in NBA), so expect Thompson to light it up from downtown.

GAME 2 LAKERS vs. WARRIORS BEST BET: Klay Thompson Over 4.5 Made Threes (-111)

— Larry Rupp