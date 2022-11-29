Get set for a high-stakes Group B finale with the latest USMNT vs. Iran odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel, plus a big match prediction.

For the USMNT, it’s now come down to this: Win or go home.

After taking two points in two matches thanks to back-to-back draws against Wales and England, a trip to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the line on the final day of Group B play — and while the Americans are rightly favored over Iran, there’s more than a little tension in the air entering this decisive contest.

With that in mind, don’t expect either side to hold back with so much on the line Tuesday in Qatar.

Ahead of the much-anticipated proceedings, let’s make a USA vs. Iran prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

USMNT vs. Iran Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

USA: +100

Iran: +290

Draw: +230

Draw no bet

USA: -230

Iran: +175

USA-Iran Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -230

UNDER: 1.5: +182

OVER 2.5: +140

UNDER 2.5: -172

OVER 3.5: +380

UNDER 3.5: -550

Both teams to score?

Yes: +104

No: -132

Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals

YES and OVER 2.5: +180

YES and UNDER 2.5: +500

NO and OVER 2.5: +1000

NO and UNDER 2.5: -110

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 8: +155

EXACTLY 8: +550

OVER 8: -140

Iran vs. USA Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Jesus Ferreira : +470

: +470 Josh Sargent : +550

: +550 Haji Wright : +550

: +550 Jordan Morris : +700

: +700 Timothy Weah : +700

: +700 Christian Pulisic : +700

: +700 NO GOALSCORER : +700

: +700 Mehdi Taremi : +750

: +750 Sardar Azmoun : +800

: +800 Karim Ansarifard : +900

: +900 Brenden Aaronson : +1000

: +1000 Giovanni Reyna : +1100

: +1100 Cristian Roldan : +1200

: +1200 Ali Gholizadeh : +1300

: +1300 Weston McKennie : +1500

: +1500 Mehdi Torabi : +1500

: +1500 Vahid Amiri : +1700

: +1700 Saman Ghoddos : +1800

: +1800 Yunus Musah : +2000

: +2000 Aaron Long: +2000

Anytime goalscorer

Jesus Ferreira : +185

: +185 Josh Sargent : +210

: +210 Haji Wright : +220

: +220 Timothy Weah : +280

: +280 Jordan Morris : +280

: +280 Christian Pulisic : +290

: +290 Mehdi Taremi : +300

: +300 Sardar Azmoun : +320

: +320 Karim Ansarifard : +360

: +360 Brenden Aaronson : +410

: +410 Giovanni Reyna : +480

: +480 Cristian Roldan : +500

: +500 Ali Gholizadeh : +550

: +550 Mehdi Torabi : +600

: +600 Weston McKennie : +650

: +650 Vahid Amiri : +700

: +700 Saman Ghoddos : +750

: +750 Aaron Long : +900

: +900 Yunus Musah : +900

: +900 Kellyn Acosta : +1000

: +1000 Ahmad Noorollahi : +1000

: +1000 Tyler Adams : +1000

: +1000 Walker Zimmerman : +1100

: +1100 Ramin Rezaeian : +1300

: +1300 Hossein Kanani : +1300

: +1300 Ali Karimi: +1400

USA vs. Iran Prediction & Best Bet

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes at TheDuel:

USA showed its resilience on Friday. Facing an England team that’s more talented on paper and was expected to win, USMNT didn’t waver one bit, quieting a potent Three Lions attack. USA’s defensive strength has been on full display throughout the World Cup, conceding just one goal (a penalty) in two matches.

Iran, meanwhile, was stomped 6-2 by England in its first WC match. They responded by beating Wales 2-0 on Friday. The Iran team has some offensive juice, but the Americans’ performance against England demonstrated that they can slow down anybody. With a trip to the next stage on the line, I think USA gets it done against a rival.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: USMNT 1, Iran 0

BEST BET: USA to Score the First Goal (-170)

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

