Sports November 29, 2022
Sam Dunn

USA vs. Iran Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets: 2022 World Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Get set for a high-stakes Group B finale with the latest USMNT vs. Iran odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel, plus a big match prediction.

For the USMNT, it’s now come down to this: Win or go home.

After taking two points in two matches thanks to back-to-back draws against Wales and England, a trip to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the line on the final day of Group B play — and while the Americans are rightly favored over Iran, there’s more than a little tension in the air entering this decisive contest.

With that in mind, don’t expect either side to hold back with so much on the line Tuesday in Qatar.

Ahead of the much-anticipated proceedings, let’s make a USA vs. Iran prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

USMNT vs. Iran Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

USA: +100
Iran: +290
Draw: +230

Draw no bet

USA: -230
Iran: +175

USA-Iran Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -230
UNDER: 1.5: +182

OVER 2.5: +140
UNDER 2.5: -172

OVER 3.5: +380
UNDER 3.5: -550

Both teams to score?

Yes: +104
No: -132

Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals

YES and OVER 2.5: +180
YES and UNDER 2.5: +500

NO and OVER 2.5: +1000
NO and UNDER 2.5: -110

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 8: +155
EXACTLY 8: +550
OVER 8: -140

Iran vs. USA Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer
  • Jesus Ferreira: +470
  • Josh Sargent: +550
  • Haji Wright: +550
  • Jordan Morris: +700
  • Timothy Weah: +700
  • Christian Pulisic: +700
  • NO GOALSCORER: +700
  • Mehdi Taremi: +750
  • Sardar Azmoun: +800
  • Karim Ansarifard: +900
  • Brenden Aaronson: +1000
  • Giovanni Reyna: +1100
  • Cristian Roldan: +1200
  • Ali Gholizadeh: +1300
  • Weston McKennie: +1500
  • Mehdi Torabi: +1500
  • Vahid Amiri: +1700
  • Saman Ghoddos: +1800
  • Yunus Musah: +2000
  • Aaron Long: +2000
Anytime goalscorer
  • Jesus Ferreira: +185
  • Josh Sargent: +210
  • Haji Wright: +220
  • Timothy Weah: +280
  • Jordan Morris: +280
  • Christian Pulisic: +290
  • Mehdi Taremi: +300
  • Sardar Azmoun: +320
  • Karim Ansarifard: +360
  • Brenden Aaronson: +410
  • Giovanni Reyna: +480
  • Cristian Roldan: +500
  • Ali Gholizadeh: +550
  • Mehdi Torabi: +600
  • Weston McKennie: +650
  • Vahid Amiri: +700
  • Saman Ghoddos: +750
  • Aaron Long: +900
  • Yunus Musah: +900
  • Kellyn Acosta: +1000
  • Ahmad Noorollahi: +1000
  • Tyler Adams: +1000
  • Walker Zimmerman: +1100
  • Ramin Rezaeian: +1300
  • Hossein Kanani: +1300
  • Ali Karimi: +1400

USA vs. Iran Prediction & Best Bet

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes at TheDuel:

USA showed its resilience on Friday. Facing an England team that’s more talented on paper and was expected to win, USMNT didn’t waver one bit, quieting a potent Three Lions attack. USA’s defensive strength has been on full display throughout the World Cup, conceding just one goal (a penalty) in two matches.

Iran, meanwhile, was stomped 6-2 by England in its first WC match. They responded by beating Wales 2-0 on Friday. The Iran team has some offensive juice, but the Americans’ performance against England demonstrated that they can slow down anybody. With a trip to the next stage on the line, I think USA gets it done against a rival.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: USMNT 1, Iran 0

BEST BET: USA to Score the First Goal (-170)

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

