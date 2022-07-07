The 23-year-old United States international midfielder heads to Elland Road to reunite with his former New York Red Bulls and RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch in the Premier League.

United States Men’s National Team midfielder Tyler Adams’ Premier League dream has become reality.

This week, terms became official for Adams to leave Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for Leeds United for a transfer fee of £20 million ($24 million), which includes add-ons. The move notably sees Adams reunited with his old manager, Jesse Marsch, from his time at both Leipzig and Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls.

While Adams has some large shoes to fill in Leeds’ central midfield, let’s take a closer look at just how he fits in with the current squad at Elland Road as they look to stay up in the Premier League once again.

Tyler Adams Contract & Transfer Details

Contract length: 5 years

Expected weekly wages: Not reported

Free agency: 2027

Transfer fee: $24,000,000 (£20,000,000)

Estimated market value: $18,700,000 (via Transfermarkt)

The New Leeds United

The 23-year-old joins Leeds as a successor candidate for Kalvin Phillips, who just left Leeds to join Manchester City. Phillips was born in Leeds and came up through their academy ranks; after graduating to the first team, he grew into a regular fixture in the starting XI and was generally among as the team’s most impactful players on the pitch.

Leeds is also in the process of losing dynamic winger Raphinha. Chelsea have reportedly agreed to a $66.65 million fee for the player, though an official announcement has not yet arrived.

Enter Adams, who joins a club not simply managed by an MLS alum in Marsch, but one that features former New York City FC attacker Jack Harrison as a prolific fixture on the wing. At Elland Road, the former Red Bull man brings needed verve as not just a defensive presence, but as a passer who can key the start of an attack — every bit of that two-way moxie will be needed if Leeds hope to stave off relegation from the Premier League once again.

So, in a World Cup year, are Leeds United suddenly America’s team? Fulham, long known as England’s bastion for US-born talent, may have some competition on their hands.