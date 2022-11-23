USA vs. England Odds, Prediction & Best Bet: 2022 World Cup

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues with a rivalry match on Friday between the United States and England. The Stars and Stripes are looking to secure their first win of the tournament after drawing 1-1 with Wales to kick things off.

England, meanwhile, started their schedule off strong with a 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.

USMNT vs. England Match Info

2022 FIFA World Cup — Group B

United States (0-1-0) vs. England (1-0-0)

Date: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Coverage: Fox, Peacock

England vs. USA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: USA: (+490) | England: (-175) | Draw: (+310)

Spread: USA: +1 (+145) | England: -1 (+160)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Team to Score the First Goal: USA: (+220) | England: (-240) I No goals: (+1100)

The United States enter this contest as an underdog per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 2 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals with the over being favored at -118 odds.

USA vs. England Prediction & Pick

These two attacks had very different starts to the World Cup. England exploded for six goals on Monday, getting scores from five different players, while Bukayo Sako double-dipped. The USA, however, struggled to finish in the box despite having plenty of chances against Wales. The Americans came away with just one goal by Tim Weah as they failed to connect on set pieces time and time again.

USA’s defense faltering in the second half is a major concern heading into this matchup. After being relatively untested over the first 45 minutes, the Americans allowed Wales to put together numerous runs, which eventually led to a penalty kick that Gareth Bale converted. England’s high-scoring offense full of threats may prove to be too much to handle.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: England 2, United States 1

United States-England Betting Trends

The United States are 0-1-0 (W-D-L) at the 2022 World Cup.

England are 1-0-0 at the 2022 World Cup.

The United States are 1-3-1 in their last five matches.

England are 1-2-2 in their last five matches.

England are 3-1-1 in their last five head-to-head matchups against the USA

England vs. USA Best Bet

England has an explosive offense full of attacking threats. The USA came away with one score on Monday, but they likely should’ve had more. I’ll take these teams to at least combine for three goals when they face off on Black Friday.

BET: Over 2.5 Goals (-102)

— Isaiah De Los Santos

