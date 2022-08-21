Tyreek Hill Fantasy Team Names for 2022

This article originally appeared on FanDuel.

Finding the right fantasy football team name is one of the most important parts of assembling your squad. Whether you want to trash talk your league mates, make them laugh, or pay respects to your favorite player, selecting the right name is a big decision.

Maybe you’re a Lamar Jackson stan. Maybe you’re ride-or-die for Kyler Murray. Maybe you can’t quit TB12. But if a certain Miami Dolphins superstar and all-around Cheetah is the only NFL skill player you’ll stop at nothing to draft this year, check out our curated list of the best Tyreek Hill fantasy team names.

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Team Names

If you’ve selected Tyreek Hill in your fantasy draft (or you’re just a huge Miami Dolphins fan), here are the best Tyreek Hill fantasy football names for 2022.

12. Get Your Reek On

11. Netflix and Hill

10. Winning Reek

9. We’re Going Tyreeking

8. Eight Days a Reek

7. You Can’t Cheetah Honest Man

6. Reeking Out a Victory

5. Cheetah King

4. Reek on a Leash

3. Tyreek & Destroy

2. Reek-seeking Missile

1. Tyreeky Blinders

— David Kaestle

Funny Fantasy Football Team Names for 2022

Click here to read TheDuel’s full list of 50 funny, clever, and/or inappropriate fantasy football team names for the 2022 season.

The Jefferson Memorial

Olave Garden

Baskin Dobbins

Chase-ing a Title

Too Many Cooks

Mooney River

The Tagovailorian

What Can Brown Do for You?

Lamar You Serious?

Judge Jeudy

