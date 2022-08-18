Kyler Murray Fantasy Team Names for 2022

This article originally appeared on FanDuel.

Finding the right fantasy football team name is one of the most important parts of assembling your squad. Whether you want to trash talk your league mates, make them laugh, or pay respects to your favorite player, The Duel has you covered.

Maybe you’re a Patrick Mahomes stan. Maybe you’re ride-or-die for Lamar Jackson. Maybe you can’t quit TB12. But if a certain Arizona Cardinals superstar is the only NFL quarterback you have eyes for, check out our curated list of the best Kyler Murray fantasy team names.

Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Team Names

So, you’ve elected Kyler Murray as your official fantasy team captain. Here are five of the best Murray-themed team names to consider.

7. Murray of Hope

6. Cobra Kyler

5. Kyler Ren

4. Murray-up Offense

3. Kyler Instincts

2. Natural Born Kylers

1. Kyler, The Creator

— Jason Schandl

