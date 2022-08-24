PGA Tour 2K23: New Features and Details Revealed

Check out what’s new in the Tiger Woods-led PGA Tour 2K23 ahead of the video game’s official retail release in October.

After tapping Tiger Woods, the most popular player in the world of golf, to grace the cover of PGA Tour 2K23, the sports simulation game unveiled new features Wednesday in hopes of satisfying both casual fans and diehard players.

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity,” said Woods, who is also the executive director of the game, in an official release. “2K is the perfect partner for me, and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA Tour.”

Screenshot via 2K Games

Similar to the NBA 2K franchise, PGA Tour 2K23 has zeroed in on enhancing its MyPlayer mode, in which players will have the ability to deck out their virtual avatars in apparel and gear from brands like Nike, TaylorMade, Bridgestone Golf, Puma, Callaway Golf, and Titleist. Clubs and balls will additionally be available to collect and showcase from top brands like Bridgestone Golf, Wilson, COBRA, Odyssey Golf, and Scotty Cameron.

“It’s obviously great to look across the aisle and see a strong, mature product in NBA 2K and learn from them but then bring it back into our world and see what fits for us,” said HB Studios Creative Director Josh Muise in an interview ahead of this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia; HB Studios was acquired by 2K Games in March of 2021. “We always want to be receptive to what our fans want and working to be an extension of how they want to play the game.”

Image via 2K Games

Muise said having Tiger Woods a part of the game was a major factor in some of the best new features coming to life in PGA Tour 2K23. “When you really dive into where Tiger has been and where Tiger is now; he is such a driving force for bringing eyeballs to the sport. He’s opening doors to bringing different people into the sport, so being able to tap into those pockets of knowledge is valuable because he is 1of-1. There is only one Tiger Woods.”

The game will include 14 playable men’s and women’s pro golfers when it launches on Oct. 11, including Woods, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Will Zalatoris, Brooke Henderson, and Tony Finau. Each player will be accessible in the exhibition, multiplayer, and “Divot Derby” game modes. If users would prefer to compete against those players, the option is available in MyCareer mode.

The in-game commentary team features Rich Beem, Luke Elvy, and Henni Koyack.

Excited and honored to be the cover athlete for #PGATOUR2K23! More to come on 8/22 from @PGATOUR2K! #MoreGolfMoreGame pic.twitter.com/sksyYxa7pF — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 17, 2022

Other features within the game include an improved analog swing, a brand-new “3-click swing” mechanics, and a Course Designer feature that will allow players to design their own golf courses.

The Tiger Woods Edition of PGA Tour 2K23 will release on Oct. 11, with the worldwide release coming three days later on Oct. 14. Players who preorder the game will receive several add-on bonuses, while the Tiger Woods Edition comes with special-edition Tiger apparel.

2K also revealed earlier this week that Michael Jordan will be a playable pre-order bonus. The six-time NBA champion will additionally be featured on the cover of a special NBA 2K23 edition set to release later this year.