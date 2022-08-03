New NBA 2K23 Gameplay Features Revealed

Gamers can look forward to enhanced shooting and ballhandling mechanics, an expanded arsenal of skill moves, and much more in NBA 2K23.

Mark your calendars for Sept. 9, 2022. You can even light a candle if you like. Do whatever it takes to prepare yourself for the hallowed annual tradition known as 2K DAY, the date on which gamers and hoop fans alike will celebrate the retail release of NBA 2K23.

And while the sheer appeal of 2K Games and Visual Concepts’ GOAT of all basketball simulations doesn’t require such intense explanation beyond the ability to play as your favorite ballers and dunk all over the faces of your friends both near and far, there is a host of new features and mechanics in this year’s edition of the game that got their big reveals Wednesday.

Let’s jump in.

Screenshot via NBA2K23

The new and improved features in NBA 2K23 include:

Enhanced shooting mechanics, including individual stats for each type of jumpshot

including individual stats for each type of jumpshot Five new shot meters at the time of the game’s launch, plus 15 additional shot meters that players can unlock within Seasons mode

at the time of the game’s launch, plus 15 additional shot meters that players can unlock within Seasons mode Pro Stick gesture combos for in-game actions like dribbling, shooting, and slam dunks; ball control for dunkers is improved as well

for in-game actions like dribbling, shooting, and slam dunks; ball control for dunkers is improved as well Expanded skill moves to give gamers more freedom to run their ideal offense

to give gamers more freedom to run their ideal offense An “Adrenaline Boost” system that will tax a player’s speed and acceleration on the court if they sprint or use too explosive moves too frequently

that will tax a player’s speed and acceleration on the court if they sprint or use too explosive moves too frequently Badges and Takeover attribute boosts are expanded and redesigned for this year’s edition of the game.

are expanded and redesigned for this year’s edition of the game. Defensive mechanics updated for an enhanced one-on-one defending experience, including steals, blocks, and deflections

updated for an enhanced one-on-one defending experience, including steals, blocks, and deflections AI Gameplay: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players will experience better dribbling, pick-and-roll play, and all-around coaching and defense by the game’s AI.

For full details on all the new additions and redesigned elements in the game, click here to read the official NBA 2K23 Courtside Report.

As Mike Wang, Gameplay Director at NBA 2K developer Visual Concepts, said on the occasion:

“We value community feedback when deciding how to bring each version of NBA 2K to life, and this year’s gameplay enhancements reflect many of the changes our community was calling for the most. From focusing on how players can attack the basket to more realistic on-ball defense and a new tiered badge system, all the features we’ve brought to life in the game this year will create a more authentic gameplay experience that is enjoyable for everyone.”

Gameplay screenshot via NBA2K23

NBA 2K23 is scheduled for retail release on Sept. 9 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Click here to learn more at NBA 2K’s official website.