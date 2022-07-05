Michael Jordan Graces NBA 2K23 Special Edition Covers

This will be the fourth time His Airness has appeared on the cover of an NBA 2K game and the first time since 2016.

No player and jersey number in the history of sports are more widely associated with one another than Michael Jordan and No. 23. So it’s only fitting that His Airness will appear on two special edition covers of NBA 2K23, the company announced Tuesday.

The six-time champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, five-time regular season MVP, and 14-time All-Star will appear on the covers of both the NBA® 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the ultra-premium NBA® 2K23 Championship Edition. Purchasers of the Championship Edition version of the game will also receive a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

One can argue whether Jordan is the true GOAT — and many would say yes — but his one-of-a-kind impact on the game is without question, both in the United States and globally. NBA 2K will pay tribute by showcasing MJ’s greatest on-court moves with the Chicago Bulls as the game relives some of the most memorable moments in the NBA’s 75-year history. That includes a completely rebuilt version of the classic Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K11, featuring all 10 of the original challenges and five new ones for players to recreate.

Those 15 moments also include original video vignettes with commentary from teammates, opponents, and sports personalities who saw Jordan accomplish these superhuman feats live in order to preserve MJ’s legacy for the next generation of basketball fans.

This will mark Jordan’s fourth time on an NBA 2K cover after headlining 2K11, 2K12, and the 2K16 special edition. This is the first of three NBA 2K cover announcements going down this week, so stick with Boardroom for the latest as the newest 2K cover stars are revealed.