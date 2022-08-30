PGA Tour 2K23 Course List Highlighted by Bay Hill, TPC Sawgrass

Players will get to enjoy the best of East Lake Golf Club, the Arnold Palmer Course and Bay Hill, and 10 different TPC venues in the upcoming release from 2K Games and HB Studios.
Gamers who have long-anticipated Tiger Woods’ return to the virtual course don’t have to wait much longer — and when PGA Tour 2K23 finally drops in October, the most popular name (and cover star) in golf will officially get to showcase a few iconic fist-pumps at some of the sport’s most beloved courses.
As revealed by 2K Games on Tuesday, 20 officially licensed golf courses will be playable upon the Oct. 11 retail launch of PGA Tour 2K23, including 10 TPC venues highlighted by the celebrated Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Players can also tee off at favorites like the Arnold Palmer Course at Orlando’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge and Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club, the latter of which is fresh off hosting the PGA Tour’s year-end FedEx Cup Playoffs finale.
According to an official release, publisher 2K Games and developer HB Studios used drone footage, laser imaging detection, and high-resolution photography to recreate the smallest details of each course as authentically as possible.
So, who fills out the rest of the list of 20 elite venues in PGA Tour 2K23? Check out the full list below.
Licensed Golf Courses Playable in PGA Tour 2K23
- Atlantic Beach Country Club
- Bay Hill Club and Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course)
- Detroit Golf Club
- East Lake Golf Club
- Innisbrook Golf Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Quail Hollow Club
- The Renaissance Club
- Riviera Country Club
- St. George’s Golf and Country Club
- TPC Boston
- TPC Deere Run
- TPC Louisiana
- TPC River Highlands
- TPC San Antonio
- TPC Sawgrass
- TPC Scottsdale
- TPC Southwind
- TPC Summerlin
- TPC Twin Cities
- Wilmington Country Club (South Course)
2K Games additionally announced that Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and the North and South Courses at Torrey Pines will be available for free to all PGA Tour 2K23 players cross-platform following the initial launch of the game.
The premium Tiger Woods Edition of PGA Tour 2K23 will release on Oct. 11, with the worldwide release of the game’s Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition following on Oct. 14.
The game will be available on Sony PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5, Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and on PC via Steam.