The 95th Academy Awards are almost here — the 2023 Oscars take place on Sunday, March 12 to celebrate the finest films of the past year.

The full list of Oscar nominees was announced in January, and to nobody’s surprise, it’s Everything Everywhere All at Once that leads the way in terms of most nominations with 11.

FanDuel Sportsbook has also released its Oscars odds, and Everything Everywhere All at Once is dominating the betting markets, too.

Now let’s look at the 2023 Oscars odds and nominees for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Oscars Odds 2023: Best Picture Nominees

Rank Nominee Director Odds 1 Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert -750 2 All Quiet on the Western Front Edward Berger +1100 3 The Banshees of Inisherin Martin McDonagh +1800 4 Top Gun: Maverick Joseph Kosinski +2900 5 The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg +3500 6 TAR Todd Field +6500 7 Elvis Baz Luhrmann +8000 t-8 Women Talking Sarah Polley +10000 t-8 Avatar: The Way of Water James Cameron +10000 t-8 Triangle of Sadness Ruben Ostlund +10000

Best Actor Odds & Nominees

Rank Nominee Film Odds 1 Brendan Fraser The Whale -170 2 Austin Butler Elvis +125 3 Colin Farrell The Banshees of Inisherin +1800 4 Paul Mescal Aftersun +4100 5 Bill Nighy Living +8000

Academy Awards Odds 2023: Best Actress Nominees

Rank Nominee Film Odds 1 Michelle Yeoh Everything Everywhere All at Once -125 2 Cate Blanchett TAR -115 3 Andrea Riseborough To Leslie +2900 4 Michelle Williams The Fabelmans +3400 5 Ana de Armas Blonde +5000

Best Supporting Actor Odds & Nominees

Rank Nominee Movie Odds 1 Ke Huy Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once -2000 2 Barry Keoghan The Banshees of Inisherin +1400 3 Brendan Gleeson The Banshees of Inisherin +1800 4 Judd Hirsch The Fabelmans +3400 5 Brian Tyree Henry Causeway +4200

Oscars Betting Odds 2023: Best Supporting Actress Nominees

Rank Nominee Movie Odds 1 Angela Bassett Black Panther: Wakanda Forever +115 t-2 Kerry Condon The Banshees of Inisherin +200 t-2 Jamie Lee Curtis Everything Everywhere All at Once +200 t-4 Hong Chau The Whale +3400 t-4 Stephanie Hsu Everything Everywhere All at Once +3400

Best Director Odds & Nominees

Rank Nominee Film Odds 1 Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert Everything Everywhere All at Once -1200 2 Steven Spielberg The Fabelmans +850 3 Todd Field TAR +2900 4 Martin McDonagh The Banshees of Inisherin +3500 5 Ruben Ostlund The Triangle of Sadness +6500

Academy Awards Betting Odds 2023: Best Adapted Screenplay

Rank Nominee Screenwriter Odds 1 Women Talking Sarah Polley -170 2 All Quiet on the Western Front Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ion Stokell +125 3 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rian Johnson +2300 4 Top Gun: Maverick Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer & Christopher McQuarrie +2900 5 Living Kazuo Ishiguro +3400

Best Animated Feature Odds & Nominees

Rank Nominee Director Odds 1 Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro & Mark Gustafson -2000 2 Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Dean Fleischer Camp +1300 3 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Joel Crawford & Januel Mercado +1800 4 Turning Red Domee Shi +2300 5 The Sea Beast Chris Williams +3400

Oscars Odds 2023: Best Cinematography Nominees

Rank Nominee Cinematographer Odds 1 All Quiet on the Western Front James Friend -500 2 Elvis Mandy Walker +700 3 Empire of Light Roger Deakins +1000 4 TAR Florian Hoffmeister +2300 5 Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Darius Khondji +3400

Best Documentary Feature Odds & Nominees

Rank Movie Director Odds 1 Navalny Daniel Roher -240 2 Fire of Love Sara Dosa +370 3 All Beauty and the Bloodshed Laura Poitras +500 4 All That Breathes Shaunak Sen +1900 5 A House Made of Splinters Simon Lereng Wilmont +3400

Academy Awards Odds 2023: Best Film Editing Nominees

Rank Movie Editor Odds 1 Everything Everywhere All at Once Paul Rogers -170 2 Top Gun: Maverick Eddie Hamilton +130 3 The Banshees of Inisherin Mikkel E.G. Nielsen +1900 4 Elvis Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond +2900 5 TAR Monika Willi +3400

Best International Feature Film Odds & Nominees

Rank Nominee Country Odds 1 All Quiet on the Western Front Germany -2000 2 The Quiet Girl Iceland +1000 3 Argentina, 1985 Argentina +1100 4 EO Poland +1800 5 Close Belgium +4200

Oscars Betting Odds 2023: Best Original Score Nominees

Rank Nominee Composer Odds 1 Babylon Justin Hurwitz -200 2 All Quiet on the Western Front Volker Bertelmann +175 3 The Fabelmans John Williams +1000 4 The Banshees of Inisherin Carter Burwell +2300 5 Everything Everywhere All at Once Son Lux +2900

Best Original Screenplay Odds & Nominees

Rank Nominee Screenwriter Odds 1 Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert -125 2 The Banshees of Inisherin Martin McDonagh -115 t-3 The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner +2300 t-3 TAR Todd Field +2300 5 Triangle of Sadness Ruben Ostlund +3400

Academy Awards Betting Odds 2023: Best Original Song Nominees

Rank Nominee Film Odds 1 “Naatu Naatu” RRR -430 2 “Lift Me Up” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever +430 3 “Hold My Hand” Top Gun: Maverick +750 t-4 “Applause” Tell it Like a Woman +4200 t-4 “This is a Life” Everything Everywhere All at Once +4200

Best Sound Odds & Nominees

Rank Nominee Sound Designers Odds 1 Top Gun: Maverick Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon & Mark Taylor -400 2 All Quiet on the Western Front Viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel & Stefan Korte +360 3 Avatar: The Way of Water Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers & Michael Hedges +1800 4 Elvis David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson & Michael Keller +2300 5 The Batman Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray & Andy Nelson +4200

Oscars Odds 2023: Best Visual Effects Nominees

Rank Nominee Visual Effects Artists Odds 1 Avatar: The Way of Water Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon & Daniel Barrett -1050 2 Top Gun: Maverick Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson & Scott R. Fisher +1100 3 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White & Dan Sudick +1400 4 All Quiet on the Western Front Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank & Kamil Jafar +2300 5 The Batman Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands & Dominic Tuohy +3400

— Jason Schandl