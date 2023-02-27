This article originally appeared at FanDuel.
From Everything Everywhere All at Once to The Banshees of Inisherin to Avatar and beyond, check out the latest 2023 Oscars odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
The 95th Academy Awards are almost here — the 2023 Oscars take place on Sunday, March 12 to celebrate the finest films of the past year.
The full list of Oscar nominees was announced in January, and to nobody’s surprise, it’s Everything Everywhere All at Once that leads the way in terms of most nominations with 11.
FanDuel Sportsbook has also released its Oscars odds, and Everything Everywhere All at Once is dominating the betting markets, too.
New FanDuel users can claim a risk-free bet up to $1,000 where a winning bet will pay out in straight cash like usual, while a losing bet would be fully refunded in bonus credits. So before you go searching for your favorite bet, be sure to claim this promotion. It’s a no-sweat proposition, with at least $1,000 sitting in your account either way. Click here to learn more.
Now let’s look at the 2023 Oscars odds and nominees for Hollywood’s biggest night.
Oscars Odds 2023: Best Picture Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Director
|Odds
|1
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
|-750
|2
|All Quiet on the Western Front
|Edward Berger
|+1100
|3
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|Martin McDonagh
|+1800
|4
|Top Gun: Maverick
|Joseph Kosinski
|+2900
|5
|The Fabelmans
|Steven Spielberg
|+3500
|6
|TAR
|Todd Field
|+6500
|7
|Elvis
|Baz Luhrmann
|+8000
|t-8
|Women Talking
|Sarah Polley
|+10000
|t-8
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|James Cameron
|+10000
|t-8
|Triangle of Sadness
|Ruben Ostlund
|+10000
Best Actor Odds & Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Film
|Odds
|1
|Brendan Fraser
|The Whale
|-170
|2
|Austin Butler
|Elvis
|+125
|3
|Colin Farrell
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|+1800
|4
|Paul Mescal
|Aftersun
|+4100
|5
|Bill Nighy
|Living
|+8000
Academy Awards Odds 2023: Best Actress Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Film
|Odds
|1
|Michelle Yeoh
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|-125
|2
|Cate Blanchett
|TAR
|-115
|3
|Andrea Riseborough
|To Leslie
|+2900
|4
|Michelle Williams
|The Fabelmans
|+3400
|5
|Ana de Armas
|Blonde
|+5000
Best Supporting Actor Odds & Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Movie
|Odds
|1
|Ke Huy Quan
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|-2000
|2
|Barry Keoghan
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|+1400
|3
|Brendan Gleeson
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|+1800
|4
|Judd Hirsch
|The Fabelmans
|+3400
|5
|Brian Tyree Henry
|Causeway
|+4200
Oscars Betting Odds 2023: Best Supporting Actress Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Movie
|Odds
|1
|Angela Bassett
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|+115
|t-2
|Kerry Condon
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|+200
|t-2
|Jamie Lee Curtis
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|+200
|t-4
|Hong Chau
|The Whale
|+3400
|t-4
|Stephanie Hsu
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|+3400
Best Director Odds & Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Film
|Odds
|1
|Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|-1200
|2
|Steven Spielberg
|The Fabelmans
|+850
|3
|Todd Field
|TAR
|+2900
|4
|Martin McDonagh
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|+3500
|5
|Ruben Ostlund
|The Triangle of Sadness
|+6500
Academy Awards Betting Odds 2023: Best Adapted Screenplay
|Rank
|Nominee
|Screenwriter
|Odds
|1
|Women Talking
|Sarah Polley
|-170
|2
|All Quiet on the Western Front
|Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ion Stokell
|+125
|3
|Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
|Rian Johnson
|+2300
|4
|Top Gun: Maverick
|Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer & Christopher McQuarrie
|+2900
|5
|Living
|Kazuo Ishiguro
|+3400
Best Animated Feature Odds & Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Director
|Odds
|1
|Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
|Guillermo del Toro & Mark Gustafson
|-2000
|2
|Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
|Dean Fleischer Camp
|+1300
|3
|Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
|Joel Crawford & Januel Mercado
|+1800
|4
|Turning Red
|Domee Shi
|+2300
|5
|The Sea Beast
|Chris Williams
|+3400
Oscars Odds 2023: Best Cinematography Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Cinematographer
|Odds
|1
|All Quiet on the Western Front
|James Friend
|-500
|2
|Elvis
|Mandy Walker
|+700
|3
|Empire of Light
|Roger Deakins
|+1000
|4
|TAR
|Florian Hoffmeister
|+2300
|5
|Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
|Darius Khondji
|+3400
Best Documentary Feature Odds & Nominees
|Rank
|Movie
|Director
|Odds
|1
|Navalny
|Daniel Roher
|-240
|2
|Fire of Love
|Sara Dosa
|+370
|3
|All Beauty and the Bloodshed
|Laura Poitras
|+500
|4
|All That Breathes
|Shaunak Sen
|+1900
|5
|A House Made of Splinters
|Simon Lereng Wilmont
|+3400
Academy Awards Odds 2023: Best Film Editing Nominees
|Rank
|Movie
|Editor
|Odds
|1
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|Paul Rogers
|-170
|2
|Top Gun: Maverick
|Eddie Hamilton
|+130
|3
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
|+1900
|4
|Elvis
|Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond
|+2900
|5
|TAR
|Monika Willi
|+3400
Best International Feature Film Odds & Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Country
|Odds
|1
|All Quiet on the Western Front
|Germany
|-2000
|2
|The Quiet Girl
|Iceland
|+1000
|3
|Argentina, 1985
|Argentina
|+1100
|4
|EO
|Poland
|+1800
|5
|Close
|Belgium
|+4200
Oscars Betting Odds 2023: Best Original Score Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Composer
|Odds
|1
|Babylon
|Justin Hurwitz
|-200
|2
|All Quiet on the Western Front
|Volker Bertelmann
|+175
|3
|The Fabelmans
|John Williams
|+1000
|4
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|Carter Burwell
|+2300
|5
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|Son Lux
|+2900
Best Original Screenplay Odds & Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Screenwriter
|Odds
|1
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
|-125
|2
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|Martin McDonagh
|-115
|t-3
|The Fabelmans
|Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
|+2300
|t-3
|TAR
|Todd Field
|+2300
|5
|Triangle of Sadness
|Ruben Ostlund
|+3400
Academy Awards Betting Odds 2023: Best Original Song Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Film
|Odds
|1
|“Naatu Naatu”
|RRR
|-430
|2
|“Lift Me Up”
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|+430
|3
|“Hold My Hand”
|Top Gun: Maverick
|+750
|t-4
|“Applause”
|Tell it Like a Woman
|+4200
|t-4
|“This is a Life”
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|+4200
Best Sound Odds & Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Sound Designers
|Odds
|1
|Top Gun: Maverick
|Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon & Mark Taylor
|-400
|2
|All Quiet on the Western Front
|Viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel & Stefan Korte
|+360
|3
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers & Michael Hedges
|+1800
|4
|Elvis
|David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson & Michael Keller
|+2300
|5
|The Batman
|Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray & Andy Nelson
|+4200
Oscars Odds 2023: Best Visual Effects Nominees
|Rank
|Nominee
|Visual Effects Artists
|Odds
|1
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon & Daniel Barrett
|-1050
|2
|Top Gun: Maverick
|Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson & Scott R. Fisher
|+1100
|3
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White & Dan Sudick
|+1400
|4
|All Quiet on the Western Front
|Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank & Kamil Jafar
|+2300
|5
|The Batman
|Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands & Dominic Tuohy
|+3400
More Entertainment Stories:
All the History ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Just Made at the SAG Awards
As Oscar season nears its apex, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis propelled the film to unprecedented heights at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with a near-sweep. It’s more than…
CJ Wallace Speaks on Adidas, Entrepreneurship & Carrying on the Legacy of The Notorious BIG
The son of the one and only Biggie Smalls speaks with Boardroom about collaborating with Adidas and finding creative ways to celebrate his father’s legacy through entrepreneurship and activism. Earlier this month, Adidas Originals…