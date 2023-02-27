About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Film & TV February 27, 2023
Boardroom Staff

2023 Academy Awards Odds: Who’s Winning Gold on Hollywood’s Biggest Night?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

From Everything Everywhere All at Once to The Banshees of Inisherin to Avatar and beyond, check out the latest 2023 Oscars odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 95th Academy Awards are almost here — the 2023 Oscars take place on Sunday, March 12 to celebrate the finest films of the past year.

The full list of Oscar nominees was announced in January, and to nobody’s surprise, it’s Everything Everywhere All at Once that leads the way in terms of most nominations with 11.

FanDuel Sportsbook has also released its Oscars odds, and Everything Everywhere All at Once is dominating the betting markets, too.

New FanDuel users can claim a risk-free bet up to $1,000 where a winning bet will pay out in straight cash like usual, while a losing bet would be fully refunded in bonus credits. So before you go searching for your favorite bet, be sure to claim this promotion. It’s a no-sweat proposition, with at least $1,000 sitting in your account either way. Click here to learn more.

Now let’s look at the 2023 Oscars odds and nominees for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Oscars Odds 2023: Best Picture Nominees

RankNomineeDirectorOdds
1Everything Everywhere All at OnceDaniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert-750
2All Quiet on the Western FrontEdward Berger+1100
3The Banshees of InisherinMartin McDonagh+1800
4Top Gun: MaverickJoseph Kosinski+2900
5The FabelmansSteven Spielberg+3500
6TARTodd Field+6500
7ElvisBaz Luhrmann+8000
t-8Women TalkingSarah Polley+10000
t-8Avatar: The Way of WaterJames Cameron+10000
t-8Triangle of SadnessRuben Ostlund+10000

Best Actor Odds & Nominees

RankNomineeFilmOdds
1Brendan FraserThe Whale-170
2Austin ButlerElvis+125
3Colin FarrellThe Banshees of Inisherin+1800
4Paul MescalAftersun+4100
5Bill NighyLiving+8000

Academy Awards Odds 2023: Best Actress Nominees

RankNomineeFilmOdds
1Michelle YeohEverything Everywhere All at Once-125
2Cate BlanchettTAR-115
3Andrea RiseboroughTo Leslie+2900
4Michelle WilliamsThe Fabelmans+3400
5Ana de ArmasBlonde+5000

Best Supporting Actor Odds & Nominees

RankNomineeMovieOdds
1Ke Huy QuanEverything Everywhere All at Once-2000
2Barry KeoghanThe Banshees of Inisherin+1400
3Brendan GleesonThe Banshees of Inisherin+1800
4Judd HirschThe Fabelmans+3400
5Brian Tyree HenryCauseway+4200

Oscars Betting Odds 2023: Best Supporting Actress Nominees

RankNomineeMovieOdds
1Angela BassettBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever+115
t-2Kerry CondonThe Banshees of Inisherin+200
t-2Jamie Lee CurtisEverything Everywhere All at Once+200
t-4Hong ChauThe Whale+3400
t-4Stephanie HsuEverything Everywhere All at Once+3400

Best Director Odds & Nominees

RankNomineeFilmOdds
1Daniel Kwan & Daniel ScheinertEverything Everywhere All at Once-1200
2Steven SpielbergThe Fabelmans+850
3Todd FieldTAR+2900
4Martin McDonaghThe Banshees of Inisherin+3500
5Ruben OstlundThe Triangle of Sadness+6500

Academy Awards Betting Odds 2023: Best Adapted Screenplay

RankNomineeScreenwriterOdds
1Women TalkingSarah Polley-170
2All Quiet on the Western FrontEdward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ion Stokell+125
3Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryRian Johnson+2300
4Top Gun: MaverickEhren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer & Christopher McQuarrie+2900
5LivingKazuo Ishiguro+3400
Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Best Animated Feature Odds & Nominees

RankNomineeDirectorOdds
1Guillermo del Toro’s PinocchioGuillermo del Toro & Mark Gustafson-2000
2Marcel the Shell With Shoes OnDean Fleischer Camp+1300
3Puss in Boots: The Last WishJoel Crawford & Januel Mercado+1800
4Turning RedDomee Shi+2300
5The Sea BeastChris Williams+3400

Oscars Odds 2023: Best Cinematography Nominees

RankNomineeCinematographerOdds
1All Quiet on the Western FrontJames Friend-500
2ElvisMandy Walker+700
3Empire of LightRoger Deakins+1000
4TARFlorian Hoffmeister+2300
5Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of TruthsDarius Khondji+3400

Best Documentary Feature Odds & Nominees

RankMovieDirectorOdds
1NavalnyDaniel Roher-240
2Fire of LoveSara Dosa+370
3All Beauty and the BloodshedLaura Poitras+500
4All That BreathesShaunak Sen+1900
5A House Made of SplintersSimon Lereng Wilmont+3400

Academy Awards Odds 2023: Best Film Editing Nominees

RankMovieEditorOdds
1Everything Everywhere All at OncePaul Rogers-170
2Top Gun: MaverickEddie Hamilton+130
3The Banshees of InisherinMikkel E.G. Nielsen+1900
4ElvisMatt Villa & Jonathan Redmond+2900
5TARMonika Willi+3400

Best International Feature Film Odds & Nominees

RankNomineeCountryOdds
1All Quiet on the Western FrontGermany-2000
2The Quiet GirlIceland+1000
3Argentina, 1985Argentina+1100
4EOPoland+1800
5CloseBelgium+4200

Oscars Betting Odds 2023: Best Original Score Nominees

RankNomineeComposerOdds
1BabylonJustin Hurwitz-200
2All Quiet on the Western FrontVolker Bertelmann+175
3The FabelmansJohn Williams+1000
4The Banshees of InisherinCarter Burwell+2300
5Everything Everywhere All at OnceSon Lux+2900

Best Original Screenplay Odds & Nominees

RankNomineeScreenwriterOdds
1Everything Everywhere All at OnceDaniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert-125
2The Banshees of InisherinMartin McDonagh-115
t-3The FabelmansSteven Spielberg & Tony Kushner+2300
t-3TARTodd Field+2300
5Triangle of SadnessRuben Ostlund+3400

Academy Awards Betting Odds 2023: Best Original Song Nominees

RankNomineeFilmOdds
1“Naatu Naatu”RRR-430
2“Lift Me Up”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever+430
3“Hold My Hand”Top Gun: Maverick+750
t-4“Applause”Tell it Like a Woman+4200
t-4“This is a Life”Everything Everywhere All at Once+4200

Best Sound Odds & Nominees

RankNomineeSound DesignersOdds
1Top Gun: MaverickMark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon & Mark Taylor-400
2All Quiet on the Western FrontViktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel & Stefan Korte+360
3Avatar: The Way of WaterJulian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers & Michael Hedges+1800
4ElvisDavid Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson & Michael Keller+2300
5The BatmanStuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray & Andy Nelson+4200

Oscars Odds 2023: Best Visual Effects Nominees

RankNomineeVisual Effects ArtistsOdds
1Avatar: The Way of WaterJoe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon & Daniel Barrett-1050
2Top Gun: MaverickRyan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson & Scott R. Fisher+1100
3Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverGeoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White & Dan Sudick+1400
4All Quiet on the Western FrontFrank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank & Kamil Jafar+2300
5The BatmanDan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands & Dominic Tuohy+3400

Jason Schandl

More Entertainment Stories: