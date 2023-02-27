As Oscar season nears its apex, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis propelled the film to unprecedented heights at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with a near-sweep.

It’s more than simply arguable to say that, as it pertains to awards season in the run-up to the Oscars, the A24 sci-fi/fantasy film Everything Everywhere All at Once has lived up to its title. This $25 million indie film and the actors and crew that made it happen aren’t walking away from many annual industry celebrations empty-handed, and with the Academy Awards now fast approaching the hype is as real as ever.

Take Sunday’s SAG Awards as the latest example.

As voted by Screen Actors Guild members, the film directed by “The Daniels” — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — took home trophies in four of the five major film categories, including the coveted Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize. In so doing, history was made:

For her performance as Evelyn Wang, veteran action star Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman performer to win Best Actress in a Film at the SAG Awards

became the first Asian woman performer to win Best Actress in a Film at the SAG Awards For his turn as Waymond Wang, the gloriously resurgent Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian male actor to win at the awards

became the first Asian male actor to win at the awards With four total wins — Jamie Lee Curtis also won Supporting Actress honors for her portrayal of IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre — Everything Everywhere scored the most SAG Award wins by any film in the ceremony’s 29-year history.

Right on cue, the film enters the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 as the most-nominated film with 11 total nods, including for the three winning performers at the SAG Awards, with the Daniels up for Best Director and Stephanie Hsu (as Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki) up for Best Supporting Actress alongside six additional nominations.

Not bad for a droll, often goofy, always endearing fantasy/action flick whose budget was more than 18 times less than Avatar: The Way of Water.

Let’s take a closer look at the major awards Everything Everywhere All at Once has already claimed as Oscar night fades into view.

Major Award Wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Via IMDb as of Feb. 26, 2023. This is a curated, non-exhaustive list.

Golden Globe Awards (2)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy (Michelle Yeoh)

(Michelle Yeoh) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Ke Huy Quan)

SAG Awards (4)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh)

(Michelle Yeoh) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Ke Huy Quan)

(Ke Huy Quan) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Jamie Lee Curtis)

BAFTA Awards (1)

Best Editing (Paul Rodgers)

AFI Awards (1)

Movie of the Year

Critics Choice Awards (5)

Best Picture

Best Director (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

(Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert) Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan)

(Ke Huy Quan) Best Original Screenplay (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

(Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert) Best Editing (Paul Rodgers)

Directors Guild of America (1)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

National Board of Review (2)