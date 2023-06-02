This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for Game 2 of the NBA Finals with a big Heat vs. Nuggets prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 NBA Finals continue on June 4 as the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 in the Mile High City.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was fairly one-sided as the Nuggets led by as many as 24 points en route to a 104-93 victory. Nikola Jokić to Record 12+ Assists (+115) dazzled with another triple-double (27 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists) as the Nuggets dominated defensively, holding the Heat to 40.6% shooting from the floor.

As one team takes a step closer to the NBA crown, lock in for Sunday’s game at Ball Arena with our big Nuggets vs. Heat prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Game 2 Info

Series: DEN leads 1-0

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado US TV coverage: ABC

ABC Streaming: ESPN+

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Spread: NBA Finals Game 2

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (+295) | DEN: (-370)

MIA: (+295) | DEN: (-370) Spread: MIA: +8.5 (-110) | DEN: -8.5 (-110)

MIA: +8.5 (-110) | DEN: -8.5 (-110) Total: 214.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Nuggets enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 8 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 214.5 points with both sides available at -110 odds.

MIA vs. DEN Betting Trends

Miami is 1-6 straight up (SU) in its last seven road games against Denver.

Denver is 10-0 SU in its last 10 home games.

Miami is 12-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last 16 games.

Denver is 1-4 ATS in its last five games played in June.

The total has hit the Over in 10 of Miami’s last 13 road games.

The total has hit the Over in each of Denver’s last five games against Miami.

Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

The Heat’s Game 1 performance was underwhelming, to say the least. On top of their unfortunate 40.6% field-goal percentage, the Heat were undisciplined, taking 15 fouls that resulted in the Nuggets going 16-of-20 from the charity stripe. It also didn’t help that Jimmy Butler — who’s supposed to be Miami’s best player — only scored 13 points on 42.9% shooting.

Had the game been close, I could see the Heat having a chance to even the series, but the Nuggets were too dominant in the opening contest. It’s clear that Miami’s big men aren’t good enough to cover Jokić, who was able to do anything he pleased. Until the Heat can shut him down, the Nuggets’ offense will continue being lethal.

Furthermore, the Nuggets are 9-0 SU at home in the playoffs and 43-7 SU overall at Ball Arena this season. At the end of the day, I see the Heat continuing to crumble under the pressure that playing in the Mile High City brings, resulting in the Nuggets taking the 2-0 series lead.

GAME 1 HEAT vs. NUGGETS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Nuggets 114, Heat 105

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Best Bet: Game 1

Nikola Jokić’s playmaking skills have been on full display throughout the postseason. The Serbian superstar is averaging 12.6 assists over his last nine games, finishing with at least a dozen seven times over that stretch.

I won’t be shocked if Jokić has another 12-plus-assist performance on Sunday. For starters, he racked up 14 helpers against the Heat in Game 1. He’s now finished with double-digit assist numbers in four of his past six matchups with Miami, tallying at least 12 in two of the last three.

After the Heat had no answer for the two-time NBA MVP on Thursday, expecting another dazzling playmaking performance this weekend.

HEAT vs. NUGGETS BEST BET: Nikola Jokić to Record 12+ Assists (+115)

— Devon Platana