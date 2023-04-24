The new program titled Draft Day in The Shop will launch on Thursday on NFL+ with the NFL and Uninterrupted working together on additional content throughout draft weekend.

A new limited program is set to launch this week during the NFL Draft in Kansas City. The league announced Monday it is joining forces with Uninterrupted‘s The Shop to highlight top rookies and media personalities attending the draft this year. Called Draft Day in The Shop, the series is executive produced by Maverick Carter and The Shop co-creator Paul Rivera.

.@TheShopUN is coming to the #NFLDraft with some surprise guests 👀💈



Draft Day in #TheShop premieres Thursday 4/27 at 12pm ET exclusively on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pNQaPX34w2 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 24, 2023 Top prospects scheduled to appear on the program include Anthony Richardson, Bijan Robinson, Paris Johnson Jr., and Will Anderson Jr. They plan to address a variety of topics in the interviews, including both football and life away from the turf.

“As the NFL Draft continues to be a pillar of sports and culture, we’re thrilled to welcome The Shop Uninterrupted to the 2023 NFL Draft and showcase this year’s top prospects through intimate, unique conversations in an atmosphere only The Shop can provide,” Angela Ellis, NFL Media’s Vice President of Original Content and Entertainment said in a statement.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the NFL as we continue to expand The Shop franchise,” said River, who is also CMO of The SpringHill Company added. “The Shop was created to build community and provide a safe space for authentic conversation. With so many eyes on Draft week, we felt it was a perfect opportunity to show up in Kansas City and empower the prospects with a seat in The Shop to tell their ‘More Than An Athlete’ stories.”

This is not the first time the popular show boasting star-studded guests has dabbled into football-exclusive content. Last year, The Shop teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for TNF in The Shop, a live presentation of the show during Thursday Night Football in the regular season. At this year’s Super Bowl, Uninterrupted hosted its first-ever live, fan-attended engagement event built around the program.

The show will debut on NFL+ on Thursday at 11 am CT. Fans can also expect more content on NFL and Uninterrupted’s YouTube and social channels throughout draft weekend.