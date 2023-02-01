About Boardroom

NIL & Student Athletes February 1, 2023
Griffin Adams
Boardroom NIL Report Card: Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)
It’s no surprise to see Bijan Robinson leave for the NFL as the top RB prospect in the upcoming draft. Before he goes, let’s look back at his impact on the NIL endorsement market.

Despite never being able to win more than eight games in a season during his three-year tenure in Austin, former Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the more accomplished backs to come out of college these last few years. Just take a quick glance at his stats and accolades:

  • Career yards: 3,410 (fourth-most in Texas history)
  • Career touchdowns: 33
  • 2022 stats: 1,580 rushing yards (No. 5 in the FBS), 18 touchdowns, 6.1 YPC
  • 2022 Doak Walker Award winner (best running back in CFB)
  • Unanimous All-American (2022)

If the above wasn’t enough to solidify Robinson as one of the top — if not THE top — running backs in the upcoming draft, take it from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who has Robinson slated to be drafted in the first round by the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles.

“Bijan Robinson is one of the best talents in this draft class and would be a bargain with the final pick of Round 1,” Brugler writes. “The Texas running back has no business falling this far. There just aren’t too many clear landing spots within the top 30 picks.”

The talent is undeniable on the field. The same could be said for Robinson’s NIL career as a Longhorn, which wrapped up the second he become a professional by declaring for the draft. From condiments to clothes to cars, Robinson earned himself quite a payday in Austin, so before he departs for the next level, Boardroom breaks down the complete Bijan Robinson NIL earnings story at Texas.

Bijan Robinson’s NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings prior to Robinson’s declaring for the NFL Draft.

College football NIL rank: 5
10-week high: $1,800,000
10-week low: $1,300,000
Total followers: 249,000

Notable Bijan Robinson NIL Deals

Bijan Mustardson

This may be the most creative deal in the NIL era thus far. Taking advantage of his name, Robinson used his first name and straight up created a new mustard — Bijan Mustardson. And, of course, it’s dijon.

This partnership came to be through the Austin-based entrepreneurial creative lab, Callen, and the recipe for Bijan Mustardson was concocted by a local chef. In addition to mustard, the deal also includes selling merch featuring Robinson.

Lamborghini Austin

If the mustard was the most creative deal, this one might be the coolest. Robinson teamed up with Lamborghini Austin prior to the 2022 season, posting pictures of himself sitting inside a black Lamborghini on his Twitter account.

The deal is even more extraordinary when you consider it came together without the help of a school collective.

Rhoback

Rhoback became Robinson’s official outfitter when he joined Alabama’s Will Anderson and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer on the company’s NIL roster. Through the partnership, Robinson has his own code that fans can use for discounts, while a portion of the profits going to the running back.

Additional Robinson NIL deals

Raising Cane’s, Athletic Brewing Company, Onyx Authenticated, Candy Digital

NILCollege FootballTexas LonghornsBijan Robinson
About The Author
Griffin Adams is an Editor at Boardroom. He's had previous stints with The Athletic and Catena Media, and has also seen his work appear in publications such as USA Today, Sports Illustrated, and MLB.com. A University of Utah graduate, he can be seen obnoxiously cheering on the Utes on Saturdays and is known to Trust The Process as a loyal Philadelphia 76ers fan.