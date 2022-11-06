The 2022 NFL Quarterback Midseason Trading Card Review

We’re halfway through the 2022 NFL season and it’s time to see how the hottest players in the trading card hobby are doing.

Trading cards are seen as alternative assets and, like stocks, their values fluctuate daily. When it comes to collecting NFL cards, the players that contain the highest value and risk potential are quarterbacks. They’re seen as the face of the team and get all the credit when it comes to wins and championships. On the other hand, take one guess where the blame falls if a team underperforms.

Now that we’ve hit the midway point in the season, it’s time to check how the most notable quarterbacks in the game are playing and how their card values have changed accordingly.

Former MVPs

Lamar Jackson

The former MVP has the Ravens at 5-3 and sitting atop the AFC North. Baltimore has had some tough losses, but those weren’t solely on Jackson — but then again, he is the QB. His 2018 Prizm Rookie Base PSA 10 started before the season at around $350. Even though the Ravens are in first place, there are some doubts about what kind of success they can have in the postseason. Because of this, that same card has dipped to around $200.

Aaron Rodgers

The Packers are not having the best time this season, losing four straight after starting 3-1. Rodgers was one blocked punt away from making the NFC title game last season and was looking to make it back to the playoffs this year. Rodgers’ 2005 Topps Chrome Rookie PSA 10 started north of $3,000, but the grim outlook for the rest of the season has tanked that card’s value down to $2,100.

Tom Brady

Tom didn’t have the best of offseasons and he’s having one of his worst regular seasons. Similar to the Packers, the Bucs are at 3-5, but are second in the NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champ’s Bowman Chrome Rookie PSA 10 was selling for $14,000 just before the season kicked off. That card’s value has dropped to $8,000, losing almost half of its preseason value. Even Brady’s famous Rookie Ticket Auto has dropped over 42% in value.

Patrick Mahomes

It’s not all doom and gloom for former NFL MVPs. Mahomes has the Chiefs leading the tough AFC West and is poised to make another Super Bowl run. Mahomes’ 2017 Prizm Rookie PSA 10 started at a preseason peak of nearly $5,000. Halfway through the season, it’s sitting at $4,000. If the Chiefs continue to perform and somehow beat the Bills on the way to the Super Bowl, then that value is going to go right back up.

Super Bowl Contenders

Josh Allen

The Bills, who already have the best record in the AFC, are on fire right now and bolstered their roster by adding pieces at the trade deadline. Allen’s 2018 Base Prizm PSA 10 has been on an upward trajectory since the season started; the card was selling for around $500 before the season and now is selling for over $800.

Tua Tagovailoa

Miami got Tua additional weapons and now the Dolphins are one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. Tagovailoa has had to sit out some games due to injury, but Miami continues to look dominant. Unfortunately for them, they share a division with the Super Bowl-favorite Bills and may have to settle for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. Tagovailoa’s 2020 Prizm Silver PSA 10 was selling for $500 at the start of the season but shot up to $900 before injury. With a pop count of only 38, this could easily be a four-figure card come January if the Dolphins continue their offensive dominance.

Jalen Hurts

Who saw this coming? The Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL at 8-0. Hurts is looking like one of the best QBs in the league and has been nearly unstoppable. Hurts’ 2020 Prizm Silver PSA 10 was only a $460 card right before the season. Now, it’s a $1,000 card.

Joe Burrow

The Bengals hope to make another Super Bowl appearance but have looked extremely vulnerable at times this season. They’re 4-4, play in a tough division, and don’t have Ja’Marr Chase for what looks to be until mid-December. Burrow’s Prizm Silver PSA 10 was selling for $3,000 in the preseason, but has dropped down to $1,750.

Young Guns

Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have caught the injury bug, and it’s affecting what 2020 offensive rookie of the year Justin Herbert can do. Herbert has the Chargers at 4-3, but they’re in a tough division and have to play the Chiefs, Raiders, and Broncos again. They also have to play the 49ers, Rams, and Dolphins. The Chargers have an outside shot of making the playoffs if players come back from injury. Because of their record and tough schedule ahead, Herbert’s Prizm Silver PSA 10 is down to half of its preseason value at $1,500.

Trevor Lawrence

The former No. 1 pick is building some excitement down in Jacksonville. Even though the Jaguars are sitting at 2-6, Lawrence has shown signs of promise and his card values are showing it. Before the season, Lawrence’s Prizm Silver PSA 10 was selling for around $1,000. Today, it’s selling for as high as $2,500.

Mac Jones

The Patriots quarterback was the darling of all the rookies in the 2021 class. Jones‘ 1/1 Prizm reportedly sold for six-figures before the season, and in hindsight, it was a good time to sell. The Patriots aren’t doing too hot and are last in their division. Jones’ 2021 Prizm Silver PSA 10 was once a $1,000 card. Now, you can get one for around $200 — a drop in value of almost 80%.

Trey Lance

Lance is a good example of how quickly value can drop due to a season-ending injury. The former first-round pick’s 2021 Prizm Silver PSA 10 was at a preseason peak of $1,500 and now sells for $300. If you’re a believer in Lance, now could be a good time to buy his cards.

