The $450k documentary fund aims to accelerate the filmmaking process for those who face significant financial setbacks.

Netflix and Chicken & Egg Pictures are merging their resources to launch a new documentary filmmaking fund for women and non-binary filmmakers, addressing the halt in momentum as these demographics exhaust their funds, as exclusively reported by Variety.

This new initiative responds to women and non-binary filmmakers facing financial challenges with their slated projects after investing their personal resources into their first or second film. “The unfortunate reality is that it’s incredibly hard for women and non-binary filmmakers to make a living in documentary film, and one major reason for that is difficulty securing funding for new projects,” Jenni Wolfson, CEO of Chicken & Egg Pictures, said.

The brevity of sample materials compounded with undersupported ventures often makes filmmaking for women and non-binary creatives nearly impossible without external funding.

Eligible applicants prioritize women and non-binary filmmakers who have directed at least two documentaries and are in the research and development stage of their next feature-length film. Once applications close on April 24, up to 30 filmmaking teams will be selected for the $10,000 research grant and the $20,000 development grant. Moreover, these grants will not only be used to cover the film’s salaries and other extensive fees, but also any caregiving expenses throughout the process.

“We are grateful to Netflix for their support of this important, new initiative that supports experienced directors while they ideate, think, plan, and write their next feature-length film, providing financial support during a filmmaking stage that has too often gone unpaid and unsupported,” Wolfson continued.

The Research & Development Grant Award is supported by Netflix’s Fund For Creative Equity, a dedicated effort to create an equitable industry through trainings, job-placements and vital mentorship. Most recently, the fund supported a short film incubator for women of color through providing the cohort of six with $25,000 grants.

Since its inception in 2005, Chicken & Egg Pictures has remained committed to erasing the economic barriers and has awarded more than $10 million in granrd. Most recently, the non-profit supported two 2021 Oscar-nominated films (Writing With Fire and Ascension) and a 2019 Oscar-winning documentary (American Factory).