HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The 64-year-old celebrates her first Best Supporting Actress win for Everything Everywhere All At Once and dedicates the award to her Oscar-nominated parents.

Jamie Lee Curtis won big time at the Oscars for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once for Best Supporting Actress. From the hot dog fingers to hardcore fight scenes in the movie, Curtis has had a renaissance in her career since the film’s release.

“To all the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together,” she said powerfully during her speech.

She won the category against fellow actors Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett; Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Stephanie Hsu; The Banshees of Inisherin actor Kerry Condon; and The Whale actor Hong Chau.

Curtis dedicated the award to her parents and fellow Oscar nominees Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis for Psycho and The Defiant Ones, respectively. She also took the time to use her platform to call out the Academy for degendering the categories at the Oscars in the future.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Obviously, I would like to see a lot more women be nominated so that there’s gender parity in all the areas and all the branches,” Curtis said.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ win has been around for several years where she’s received SAG Awards, Golden Globes and now an Oscar. The films she’s starred in have impacted several generations, from watching her fights with Jason to switching places with her teenage daughter.

Since this is Curtis’ first Oscar win, it shows how the industry has work to do regarding the impact these acting veterans have in pop culture. This recognition is long overdue and allows movie lovers to reflect on the influence Jamie Lee Curtis has been over the years.

Trading Places

For many fans seeing Jamie Lee Curtis in Trading Places alongside Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd was a breath of fresh air into the long-lasting career Curtis has now. The film grossed $120.6 million worldwide. She candidly shared her thoughts on her nude scenes in the film and reflected on what she would tolerate now.

“I was 21 years old and the part required Ophelia to take off her dress,” she told PEOPLE. “Did I like doing it? No. Did I feel embarrassed that I was doing it? Yes. Did I look OK? Yeah. Did I know what I was doing? Yeah. Did I like it? No. Was I doing it because it was the job? Yes.”

Halloween Franchise

The horror genre shifted significantly when we were introduced to the Halloween franchise and watched Laurie Strode battle against her obsessed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. The film grossed $70 million and gained recognition as one of the most successful independent films. Now the film has a world of its own as the franchise closed the door with the 2022 installment Halloween Ends.

“I am a creature of habit,” Curtis told NME Magazine. “I am at my core loyal – and I’m loyal to Laurie. I will look back on my life and think that was a good quality.”

Freaky Friday

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan became the dynamic mother-daughter duo fans did not know they needed. The film received an 88% from Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $160.8 million when the film was released in 2003. Curtis garnered a grand amount of praise for her role as Tess and Anna Coleman.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Knives Out

Seeing Curtis step back onto the scene in a classic whodunit film was just what fans needed to know that she’s not going anywhere regarding film and television. “It turned out to be this fantastic movie,” Curtis told Entertainment Weekly. “I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made.” The film grossed 311.4 million worldwide in the box office.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The film that got Curtis her Oscar, and also a full sweep of seven wins shifted the film industry for its outrageous yet philosophical message in the film. The A24 production has swept the entire award season with a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award and a SAG Award. In the film it reached successful numbers as it grossed $73.8 million in the United States and Canada and $34.2 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $108 million.

“I’ve met Deirdre,” Curtis told IndieWire about her character, Deirdre Beaubeirdre. “I know a couple of Deirdres. Three years ago, I was a 60-year-old woman who has had heartbreak, disappointment, been overlooked. I have felt abandoned. I have felt rejection. And I have been forgotten. I know what that feels like emotionally.”