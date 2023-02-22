Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films are teaming up to bring the life of the quarterback to Netflix.

Netflix and the NFL have announced a deal to launch its first joint creative project. Inspired by the success of F1’s Drive to Survive and the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team documentary The Redeem Team, the new series will get viewers up close and personal with three NFL quarterbacks.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can’t wait to share their stories with our members around the world,” said Brandon Riegg, Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix in a release.

Quarterback will feature Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in its first season. The show will spotlight the rigorous life of an NFL quarterback, including all of the drama of the 2022 season.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed at this time.

The production marks a first for the NFL. The league allowed each of the quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every game of the 2022 season. In its premiere season, Mahomes will take viewers along on his Super Bowl journey. Meanwhile, viewers will have first-hand access as Cousins spearheads the biggest comeback in NFL history.

The show will be produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” said Patrick Mahomes in a release. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

Announcing Quarterback, a docu-series following the 2022 NFL season through the eyes of @KirkCousins8 , Marcus Mariota, and MVP and Super Bowl champ @PatrickMahomes!



Unprecedented access and for the first time ever players are mic’d up for every game! Premieres this summer. pic.twitter.com/VKC39Vy5fi — Netflix (@netflix) February 22, 2023

With the announcement, Netflix and the NFL highlight the show’s peeling back the curtain on the life of NFL QBs off the field. This 360-view of the participating players offers a unique perspective that distinguishes it from HBO’s longstanding Hard Knocks series, which began offering an in-season edition in 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals. The series continued for the 2022-2023 season for the Detroit Lions and has been hugely successful. However, the central focus of both of the HBO hit’s renditions stays locked on the team experience.

Quarterbacks looks to tell a different story.

Peyton Manning, who launched Omaha Productions added, “Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs… fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.” Manning will also serve as an executive producer.

Netflix has crafted a strong sports storytelling strategy in recent years. Its hits include Full Swing, Break Point, and The Last Dance. The streaming service also announced a new program focusing on LaLiga this week.

Quarterback is set to premiere in summer 2023, though a precise date is not yet known.