The soon-to-be-released program follows the structure of other popular Netflix shows revolving around specific sports and leagues.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Netflix continues to capitalize on the popularity of the popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive program by using the same concept to go behind the scenes of La Liga. Spain’s biggest football league will get a docuseries on the streaming platform in the near future, with Netflix releasing a teaser for the show earlier this week.

Cuando termina la competición, comienza la historia. La vida detrás del fútbol próximamente en #NetflixLaLiga pic.twitter.com/E9R6SRh1ta — Netflix España (@NetflixES) February 17, 2023

Much like the Formula 1 show, the unnamed La Liga series won’t focus on a particular player or club, but rather the league as a whole with an added focus on bitter rivalries and particular players with each episode. It will contain scenes from the 2023-24 season, with the show already in the pre-production phase. Football fans can anticipate a premiere date toward the end of 2024.

As previously stated, the new La Liga series will be in a similar mold as the F1 docuseries that swept the eyes of the nation in recent years. Netflix is taking that success and branching out to other sports, providing an inside look at the trials and dramatics of each one.

Earlier this year, Break Point made its small-screen debut chronicling the lives of the biggest faces in tennis. And in February, Full Swing — a golf docuseries with the same format that premiered with eight episodes — was also released. Season 5 of Drive to Survive drops on Netflix this Friday.

The Netflix news follows the December 2022 revelation from La Liga regarding a new partnership with the UFC, the two working in tandem to cross-promote their work.