About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Film & TV February 22, 2023
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi

Netflix to Produce La Liga Docuseries for 2023-24 Season

Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Netflix continues to capitalize on the popularity of the popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive program by using the same concept to go behind the scenes of La Liga. Spain’s biggest football league will get a docuseries on the streaming platform in the near future, with Netflix releasing a teaser for the show earlier this week.

Much like the Formula 1 show, the unnamed La Liga series won’t focus on a particular player or club, but rather the league as a whole with an added focus on bitter rivalries and particular players with each episode. It will contain scenes from the 2023-24 season, with the show already in the pre-production phase. Football fans can anticipate a premiere date toward the end of 2024.

As previously stated, the new La Liga series will be in a similar mold as the F1 docuseries that swept the eyes of the nation in recent years. Netflix is taking that success and branching out to other sports, providing an inside look at the trials and dramatics of each one.

Earlier this year, Break Point made its small-screen debut chronicling the lives of the biggest faces in tennis. And in February, Full Swing — a golf docuseries with the same format that premiered with eight episodes — was also released. Season 5 of Drive to Survive drops on Netflix this Friday.

The Netflix news follows the December 2022 revelation from La Liga regarding a new partnership with the UFC, the two working in tandem to cross-promote their work.

Read More:

Sports February 22, 2023

The ETCs: Sabrina Ionescu Subs In

Sabrina Ionescu sits down with Eddie Gonzalez to guest host this week’s episode of The ETCs. In this week’s episode of The ETCs, Eddie Gonzalez want to keep things moving. To do so, he’s…

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

soccerTVLa LigaFormula 1NetflixDrive To Survive
About The Author
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.