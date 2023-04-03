About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries April 3, 2023
Rory Robinson

Bang for Your Puck: The Most Cost-effective NHL Forwards of 2022-23

Bruins RW David Pastrnak is one of the most cost-effective scorers in hockey. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen and Boston’s David Pastrnak lead the line among hockey’s highest-scoring forwards dollar-for-dollar by salary compensation.

Which NHL franchises are getting the most value on the ice this season without breaking the bank?

Maintaining a stable of scorers that is both productive and financially sustainable is fundamental to any hockey team’s success, particularly in a league with an $82.5 million salary cap. So, if we were to rate NHL forwards by return on investment based on combined goals and assists as a function of their salary numbers, who ends up reigning supreme in 2022-23?

Accordingly, right winger Mikko Rantanen of the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche presents the NHL’s best ROI point-for-point this season, barely edging out Bruins RW David Pastrnak as of the end of March. With an average annual salary of $6 million, each Rantanen point costs the Avalanche just over $128,000. By comparison, Florida Panthers RW Patric Hornqvist has cost his team $7.9 million per point for his single goal and two assists.

Simply put, Rantanen and Pastrnak — the latter of whom begins a lucrative contract extension next year — are enviable value-generators compared to many of the rest of the NHL’s highest-paid players this season.

So, who’s joining these two models of efficinecy on this elite NHL honor roll? Check into our master list of the most cost-effective forwards this season as compiled by Canada Sports Betting.

(And check out Boardroom’s salary roundups for the highest-paid NBANFL, and MLB players, too.)

Most Cost-effective NHL Forwards of 2022-23

All salary figures and stats via Spotrac and aggregated by CanadaSportsBetting.ca as of March 29, 2023.

1. Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen: $6,000,000

  • Goals/Assists thru March 29: 88
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $128,125

2. Bruins RW David Pastrnak: $6,400,000

  • Goals/Assists: 97
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $128,218

3. Kraken LW Jared McCann: $5,000,000

  • Goals/Assists: 59
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $148,809

4. Jets C Mark Scheifele: $5,500,000

  • Goals/Assists: 61
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $151,030

5. Kings LW Adrian Kempe: $5,250,000

  • Goals/Assists: 58
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $152,462

6. Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: $5,250,000

  • Goals/Assists: 91
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $157,121

7. Oilers C Zach Hyman: $5,100,000

  • Goals/Assists: 77
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $162,917

8. Islanders C Brock Nelson: $5,200,000

  • Goals/Assists: 68
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $167,014

9. Flames RW Tyler Toffoli: $5,125,000

  • Goals/Assists: 67
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $169,915

10. Maple Leafs C William Nylander: $6,000,000

  • Goals/Assists: 81
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $170,371

11. Oilers C Leon Draisaitl: $8,000,000

  • Goals/Assists: 114
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $176,471

12. Devils LW Jesper Bratt: $5,450,000

  • Goals/Assists: 66
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $180,829

13. Hurricanes LW Sebastian Aho: $6,000,000

  • Goals/Assists: 62
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $188,088

14. Senators LW Brady Tkachuk: $6,500,000

  • Goals/Assists: 77
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $195,622

15. Rangers LW Chris Kreider: $6,000,000

  • Goals/Assists: 49
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $198,529

16. Oilers C Connor McDavid: $12,000,000

  • Goals/Assists: 140
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $202,500

17. Lightning C Brayden Point: $9,000,000

  • Goals/Assists: 83
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $205,263

18. Red Wings C Dylan Larkin: $5,250,000

  • Goals/Assists: 68
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $206,731

19. Stars LW Jamie Benn: $6,500,000

  • Goals/Assists: 71
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $214,919

20. Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon: $6,850,000

  • Goals/Assists: 95
  • Paid Per Goal + Assist: $217,460

