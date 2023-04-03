Bruins RW David Pastrnak is one of the most cost-effective scorers in hockey. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen and Boston’s David Pastrnak lead the line among hockey’s highest-scoring forwards dollar-for-dollar by salary compensation.

Which NHL franchises are getting the most value on the ice this season without breaking the bank?

Maintaining a stable of scorers that is both productive and financially sustainable is fundamental to any hockey team’s success, particularly in a league with an $82.5 million salary cap. So, if we were to rate NHL forwards by return on investment based on combined goals and assists as a function of their salary numbers, who ends up reigning supreme in 2022-23?

Accordingly, right winger Mikko Rantanen of the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche presents the NHL’s best ROI point-for-point this season, barely edging out Bruins RW David Pastrnak as of the end of March. With an average annual salary of $6 million, each Rantanen point costs the Avalanche just over $128,000. By comparison, Florida Panthers RW Patric Hornqvist has cost his team $7.9 million per point for his single goal and two assists.

Simply put, Rantanen and Pastrnak — the latter of whom begins a lucrative contract extension next year — are enviable value-generators compared to many of the rest of the NHL’s highest-paid players this season.

So, who’s joining these two models of efficinecy on this elite NHL honor roll? Check into our master list of the most cost-effective forwards this season as compiled by Canada Sports Betting.

Most Cost-effective NHL Forwards of 2022-23

All salary figures and stats via Spotrac and aggregated by CanadaSportsBetting.ca as of March 29, 2023.

1. Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen: $6,000,000

Goals/Assists thru March 29: 88

88 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $128,125

2. Bruins RW David Pastrnak: $6,400,000

Goals/Assists: 97

97 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $128,218

David Pastrnak signs an 8-year, $90 million contract extension, which is the sixth largest deal in #NHL history by total dollars.



1. Shea Weber: $110m

2. Sidney Crosby: $104.4m

3. Nathan MacKinnon: $100.8m

4. Connor McDavid: $100m

5. Erik Karlsson: $92m

6. Pastrnak: $90m https://t.co/PDizFK1qFx — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 2, 2023

3. Kraken LW Jared McCann: $5,000,000

Goals/Assists: 59

59 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $148,809

4. Jets C Mark Scheifele: $5,500,000

Goals/Assists: 61

61 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $151,030

5. Kings LW Adrian Kempe: $5,250,000

Goals/Assists: 58

58 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $152,462

6. Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: $5,250,000

Goals/Assists: 91

91 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $157,121

7. Oilers C Zach Hyman: $5,100,000

Goals/Assists: 77

77 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $162,917

8. Islanders C Brock Nelson: $5,200,000

Goals/Assists: 68

68 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $167,014

9. Flames RW Tyler Toffoli: $5,125,000

Goals/Assists: 67

67 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $169,915

10. Maple Leafs C William Nylander: $6,000,000

Goals/Assists: 81

81 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $170,371

11. Oilers C Leon Draisaitl: $8,000,000

Goals/Assists: 114

114 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $176,471

12. Devils LW Jesper Bratt: $5,450,000

Goals/Assists: 66

66 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $180,829

13. Hurricanes LW Sebastian Aho: $6,000,000

Goals/Assists: 62

62 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $188,088

14. Senators LW Brady Tkachuk: $6,500,000

Goals/Assists: 77

77 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $195,622

15. Rangers LW Chris Kreider: $6,000,000

Goals/Assists: 49

49 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $198,529

16. Oilers C Connor McDavid: $12,000,000

Goals/Assists: 140

140 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $202,500

TIL $86M of Connor McDavid's $100M total contract was paid as a signing bonus pic.twitter.com/1Na50tTxlK — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) March 18, 2022

17. Lightning C Brayden Point: $9,000,000

Goals/Assists: 83

83 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $205,263

18. Red Wings C Dylan Larkin: $5,250,000

Goals/Assists: 68

68 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $206,731

19. Stars LW Jamie Benn: $6,500,000

Goals/Assists: 71

71 Paid Per Goal + Assist: $214,919

20. Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon: $6,850,000