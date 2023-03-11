US singer Miley Cyrus arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation is full of pop, rock and soul – and already receiving praise and critical acclaim across the board.

It’s Miley Cyrus Day yesterday, today, and everyday thereafter as she dropped her newest album, Endless Summer Vacation, after a three year music hiatus. The singer-songwriter and Disney Channel alumna has been in the public eye for a long time. With a total of almost 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify, fans have seen the growth in not only her sound, but her image, confidence, and undeniable stage presence.

One may say that throughout the many eras of Miley Cyrus from her time as Hannah Montana to her breakout teen rock singles “Fly On The Wall” and “7 Things” to her popular Mike WiLL Made-It produced collaboration “23” with Wiz Khalifa, the singer has came, saw, and conquered more than both worlds.

Cyrus has reached an awakening in her music career that has been inspiring to watch as she’s found a new label home and is making music on her own terms. The singer released her lead single from the album “Flowers,” which addressed her public separation from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth while sampling Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” from his 2012 Unorthodox Jukebox album.

“What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore,” Cyrus said in an interview with Joe Rogan. “That’s okay. I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories.”

Through those stories she’s reached higher heights in her career and the numbers do not lie. Miley Cyrus has achieved record breaking success in the last few years as she’s evolved with her music. Here’s how Miley landed her Endless Summer Vacation and all the accomplishments she’s achieved in the interim.

‘Flowers’ Sits On Hot 100 For Several Weeks

The entire world has been singing “Flowers” and it’s only right because Miley has spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts beating out SZA‘s “Kill Bill” and “The Boys A LIar Pt. 2.” by British singer PinkPantheress and Bronx rapper Ice Spice.

Miley Cyrus now has her family’s longest-reigning hit on the ARIA Charts

According to Billboard, “Flowers” (via Columbia/Sony) logs an eighth consecutive week at No. 1 on Australia’s chart, beating her father, country music star and Hannah Montana co-star Billy Ray Cyrus, back in 1992 with “Achy Breaky Heart,” which ruled the ARIA survey for seven weeks.

She Broken Her Own Spotify Record with “Flowers”

Even after breaking her family record she recently broke her own record with “Flowers” by receiving 101,838,799 streams since its release in January. The song reached 100 million faster than any other song ever has to date on Spotify.

She Has 36.6 Million Monthly Listeners

Not only does she break Spotify records, but she also reached a whopping 36 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform where fans can listen to hit songs like “Wrecking Ball,” “Flowers” and “Plastic Hearts.”

She’s Having Her Own Backyard Session on Disney+

Miley does best when she’s in her element of a peaceful scene, her band and a microphone. She announced she’s having her own session on Disney+ dedicated to her album with a special Q+A session and a performance with Rufus Wainwright. With the revival of her Backyard Sessions, which originally debuted in 2012, Cyrus invites her fans into an intimate setting to perform songs from Endless Summer Vacation, including her hit single “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album – all taking place in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived, and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.”