NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Ice Spice visits SiriusXM Studios on October 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The 50-track curated playlist serves as the music discovery app’s crystal ball as artists with global breakthrough potential.

Famed music discovery app Shazam unleashed its annual predictions playlist on Wednesday, comprised of 50 hand-selected tracks from artists who potentially have big years ahead of them. According to Billboard, the playlist is curated through “predictive data and algorithms and in collaboration with Apple Music’s global editorial team.” Criteria include growth indication and predictions, momentum in Shazam activity, and discovery trends across the country.

Charlieonnafriday, Young Miko, Benson Boone, Nigeria’s own Caterefe, and Bronx-bred viral rapper Ice Spice are among the 2023 picks.

“Shazam has always been so useful for me whenever I needed to find the title of a song playing,” Ice Spice said of the app and her inclusion. “I’m happy that it exists.”

Ice Spice’s first Shazam was back in March 2021 in Hollywood, USA, and her hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” has peaked at No. 11 on Shazam’s Hip-Hop/Rap chart, as reported by Variety.

“It’s very cool to me that people from all around the world can discover my music through [Shazam],” Armenian indie pop artist Rosa Linn also told Apple Music. “They can hear the song, like it, and instantly find out that it’s me who is singing it. I gain fans and listeners and it directly impacts streaming.”

Notably, this 2023 list also marks the first time that Shazam has given the limelight to artists who are shining particularly bright in their regions. The list includes Carterefe (Nigeria), Adé (France), natori (Japan), KEITYN (Colombia), and Munic HB (Spain).

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Carterefe had his first single “Machala” charted on 13 different national Shazam charts, including No. 1s in Nigeria, Cameroon, and Ghana. He also made history as the first skit creator to top Apple Music Nigeria.

“Having the sound was one step, but Shazam made it easier to connect me as an artist to new listeners who may not have known me prior to hearing the sound somewhere and got to Shazam it. In a click the new user is straight on any of my digital platforms to listen to what I have, it’s really been impactful and I really want to say I’m personally appreciative of it, for what it’s done for my music career and other sounds basically.”

Check out to the official Shazam Predictions 2023 playlist exclusively on Apple Music worldwide at apple.co/shazampredictions23

