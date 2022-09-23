Welcome to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

The news follows the conclusion of a 10-year relationship with Pepsi. Mark your calendars for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

On Friday, the NFL and Apple Music revealed a new partnership that will see the streaming service serve as the new title sponsor for the annual Super Bowl Halftime Show. The first official Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show arrives this season — Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Terms of the multiyear deal were not disclosed; the NFL did not immediately respond to Boardroom’s requests for comment.

The announcement comes nearly four months after Pepsi announced that it would no longer sponsor the NFL’s iconic halftime show. The global beverage giant’s deal with the league began in 2012 and was reportedly worth $2 billion over the course of a 10-year period. With Pepsi’s departure, the NFL was looking for a deal that could range from $25 million to $50 million annually, as noted by CNBC.

Prior to Pepsi’s takeover of the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL had a deal with Bridgestone that was worth an estimated $9 million to $10 million per year.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Senior Vice President of Partner Strategy for the NFL, in an official release. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

As for performers and other details surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl, the league said all will be revealed in the coming months. Notably, league’s relationship with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation remains intact. The agency has worked with the league since 2019 help select Super Bowl Halftime Show performers — thus far, notable names have included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

As Oliver Schusser, Apple Music’s Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, added on the occasion:

“Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage. “We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

