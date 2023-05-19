Boston boasts one of the best defenses in the NBA, and Marcus Smart is a big reason why. Boardroom breaks down the contract for the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

When thinking about why the Boston Celtics have been one of the better teams in the NBA over the last few years, some obvious reasons come to mind. There’s Jayson Tatum‘s ascension to superstardom, Jaylen Brown improving his game to the point that he may join that conversation as well, and Al Horford remaining a productive and consistent big man at his age, to name a few.

However, there’s one player that has become synonymous with Boston and the way his team plays basketball, and that’s Marcus Smart.

When watching the Celtics play, it’s impossible to ignore the impact that Smart has on the team. Sometimes, that can prove to be detrimental and result in a regular-season loss, but when the chips are on the table, it’s players like Smart that can separate a championship contender from the rest of the pack.

Ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, Boston rewarded its pesky guard with a big four-year, $76.5 million extension. Sometimes, after a player receives the payday he had been hoping for, production can dip. But Smart stepped it up a notch to the tune of winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in the first season after getting the bag.

The new deal didn’t kick in until this season, but the Celtics now have Smart locked up through the 2025-26 season. Boardroom breaks down the Marcus Smart contract, as well as his career earnings in Boston.

Marcus Smart Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $76,487,996

Average annual value: $19,121,999

Guaranteed money: $76,487,996

Free agency: 2026

Marcus Smart Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23 SEASON: $82,753,710

EXPECTED NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26 SEASON: $142,634,564