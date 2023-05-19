About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries May 19, 2023
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams

Marcus Smart Contract & Salary Breakdown

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Boston boasts one of the best defenses in the NBA, and Marcus Smart is a big reason why. Boardroom breaks down the contract for the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

When thinking about why the Boston Celtics have been one of the better teams in the NBA over the last few years, some obvious reasons come to mind. There’s Jayson Tatum‘s ascension to superstardom, Jaylen Brown improving his game to the point that he may join that conversation as well, and Al Horford remaining a productive and consistent big man at his age, to name a few.

However, there’s one player that has become synonymous with Boston and the way his team plays basketball, and that’s Marcus Smart.

When watching the Celtics play, it’s impossible to ignore the impact that Smart has on the team. Sometimes, that can prove to be detrimental and result in a regular-season loss, but when the chips are on the table, it’s players like Smart that can separate a championship contender from the rest of the pack.

Ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, Boston rewarded its pesky guard with a big four-year, $76.5 million extension. Sometimes, after a player receives the payday he had been hoping for, production can dip. But Smart stepped it up a notch to the tune of winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in the first season after getting the bag.

The new deal didn’t kick in until this season, but the Celtics now have Smart locked up through the 2025-26 season. Boardroom breaks down the Marcus Smart contract, as well as his career earnings in Boston.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Marcus Smart Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.

Years: 4
Total value: $76,487,996
Average annual value: $19,121,999
Guaranteed money: $76,487,996
Free agency: 2026

Marcus Smart Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23 SEASON: $82,753,710
EXPECTED NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26 SEASON: $142,634,564

More NBA Contracts:

NBABoston CelticsNBA ContractsMarcus Smart
About The Author
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams is an Editor at Boardroom. He's had previous stints with The Athletic and Catena Media, and has also seen his work appear in publications such as USA Today, Sports Illustrated, and MLB.com. A University of Utah graduate, he can be seen obnoxiously cheering on the Utes on Saturdays and is known to Trust The Process as a loyal Philadelphia 76ers fan.