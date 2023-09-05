Josh Allen Signs Multi-year Deal with Gatorade

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has signed with Gatorade as part of a larger deal with PepsiCo ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen has signed a multi-year deal with Gatorade ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season. The brand announced on Tuesday that this is part of a broader deal with parent company PepsiCo.

The 27-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler will have access to Gatorade’s Sports Science Institute lab testing as part of the deal, with Allen becoming the sixth NFL player on Gatorade’s athlete roster.

“Everyone knows Gatorade partners with the best athletes in the world, so joining this roster is a special milestone in my career,” Allen said. I’m excited to work with the team on and off the field and build upon the legacy of this iconic brand.”

Allen’s endorsement profile continues to grow. You’ve probably seen him on Verizon commercials lately as well as this year’s Madden cover. The California native also boasts deals with Nike, New Era, Gillette, and Frito Lay.

From Gatorade’s perspective, the brand said Allen checks all the boxes it looks for when it comes to an athlete it seeks as a brand ambassador.

“Josh Allen emulates exactly what we look for in an athlete partner — a leader on and off the field, strong work ethic and dedicated to performing his best every single day,” said Jeff Kearney, Gatorade’s global head of sports marketing. “At Gatorade, we’re committed to investing in talent that inspire the next generation and we look forward to fueling Josh throughout the season.”

Gatorade’s full NFL roster includes Allen’s teammate Stefon Diggs, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. The brand’s full endorsement roster includes Peyton Manning, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi, Jayson Tatum, Paige Bueckers, and Julio Rodriguez.

The Bills open the regular season in primetime next Monday night against Aaron Rodgers and their division rival New York Jets.