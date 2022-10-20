Myles Garrett, Gatorade Sign Multiyear Deal

Myles Garrett looks on prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium last month in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Garrett joins J.J. Watt, Peyton Manning, and Trevor Lawrence as other current and former NFL players sponsored by Gatorade.

Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett has signed a multiyear deal with Gatorade that will see the two-time first-team All-Pro become an ambassador for Gatorade’s “Fuel Tomorrow” campaign.

Gatorade launched the campaign earlier this year to provide community programs and help children be able to play in safe environments. The sports beverage company partnered with the Women’s Sports Foundation, the Honest Game Foundation, Athlete Ally, and others to help develop measures to advance equity in sports. Gatorade made a $10 million investment in the organizations while cultivating partnerships with DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation, Walmart, and other retailers to spread awareness.

Garrett made headlines earlier this year by signing a long-term deal with Reebok. The Browns’ defender also has agreements with LasikPlus and the non-profit organization SafetyNest.

As fall sports are in full swing, Gatorade has made a number of athlete partnership announcements. On Wednesday, Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey joined Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Paul George, and Karl Anthony-Towns as Gatorade’s NBA partners. And in the NIL space, the company has signed UConn hooper Paige Bueckers, Jackson State University QB Shedeur Sanders, and Oklahoma State track and field star Tori Ortiz. Outside of Garrett, other NFL players that Gatorade sponsors include J.J. Watt, Peyton Manning, and Trevor Lawrence.

Read More: