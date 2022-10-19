Pistons Rookie Jaden Ivey Signs With Gatorade

The former Purdue superstar and No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is the latest phenom to sign with the iconic sports drink brand.

Ahead of his first career regular season game, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade, the company announced Wednesday.

Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, joins stars like Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Paul George, and Karl-Anthony Towns on Gatorade’s player roster, following in the footstep of the brand’s first-ever signed athlete, Michael Jordan.

“It’s surreal to be signing with a brand as iconic as Gatorade because I’ve looked up to Michael Jordan my whole life,” Ivey said. “Joining the Gatorade family is a huge honor and I’m excited to continue to build on the legacy of Gatorade athletes past and present as I start my NBA career.”

The Jaden Ivey Gatorade deal continues the sports drink brand’s recent trend of investing into tomorrow’s star athletes following additions like Paige Bueckers, Kahleah Copper, and Shedeur Sanders in recent months.

“Gatorade has always prioritized identifying the next generation of athlete talent,” Jeff Kearney, Gatorade’s Global Head of Sports Marketing, said on the occasion. “Jaden comes from a deep sports background in his family, and it’s clear he wants to make his own mark on and off the court, so we see a very bright future ahead for the newest member of the Gatorade family.”

Ivey is a 3rd generation professional athlete. His grandfather, James Hunter, played seven seasons for the Detroit Lions in the 1970s and 80s, racking up 27 career interceptions as a cornerback and safety. His father, Javin Hunter, played a season as a Baltimore Ravens wide receiver in 2002 — and Jaden’s mother, Niele Ivey, played five WNBA seasons and is currently the head coach of the Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

Now, Ivey gets to take the next step in forging his own professional path when his Pistons open their season Wednesday against the Orlando Magic in his first game as a pro baller.

