Next-gen stars Paige Bueckers, Fernando Tatis Jr., Trevor Lawrence, and Sydney McLaughlin each designed their own Gx bottle.

Showcasing a series of superstar athletes each tapping into the “youthful joy” they felt when they first fell in love with their sport, Gatorade unveiled the Gx Fuel Tomorrow Collection Tuesday, a new project created in tandem with Gatorade’s design team. Featuring evocative phrases and splashes of color throughout, each collaborative bottle graphic was designed to represent their journey toward the top of their fields.

“The athlete is at the center of everything we do and we’re constantly looking for new ways to elevate their voices,” said Sean Huls, Gatorade’s Senior Design Director.

Images courtesy of Gatorade

“For us, the Gx bottle is a blank canvas for storytelling and an opportunity to collaborate with our athletes to bring their journey to life in a creative way,” continued Huls. “Our first Gx Fuel Tomorrow Collection features some of our youngest roster athletes who inspire the next generation to love the game.”

After first launching a Gx collab bottle with Serena Williams in 2020, the new multi-athlete collection sets the stage for the creative and design-driven projects to come from the brand.

UConn Huskies PG Paige Bueckers (Images courtesy of Gatorade)

Announced as the first collegiate athlete to sign a NIL deal with Gatorade, UConn Huskies basketball star Paige Bueckers looked to inject her “extra” personality and style of play into her bright and colorful design.

“Paige brought her personality and love of the game to life with her first Gx Collaboration bottle,” added Huls. “It features a bold color palette and personal touches including the phrase ‘Be You Be Great,’ nodding to her father’s impact, her iconic game day braids with the blue and pink overlapping ribbons, and her ‘Buckets’ nickname.”

San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (Images courtesy of Gatorade)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. went an equally colorful route, with a blue line highlighting the flow of his swing and his favorite color pink incorporated throughout.

“It’s exciting to see how things have grown from playing vitilla in the DR to the MLB, and now having my very own Gatorade Gx bottle,” said Tatis Jr. “I hope my story can inspire the next generation to always remember to have fun playing their game.”

US track and field star Sydney McLaughlin (Images courtesy of Gatorade)

For Sydney McLaughlin, a 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in track and field who earlier this week set a new world record (breaking her own) in the 400m hurdles, inspiration for her bottle design comes from her family and faith.

Her black and white modern design is accented by a yellow butterfly, a nod to her father’s mantra to “be the butterfly” when she was young. The tagline “Never Thirst” is seen in the shape of a track, both highlighting her sport and also a line from her favorite bible verse, John 4:14.

“Running has always given me an incredible sense of freedom and the ability to be honest with who I am,” said McLaughlin. “I’ve learned how important it is to truly stay in your own lane and hope my Gatorade Gx bottle can inspire others to run their own race.”

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (Images courtesy of Gatorade)

As a star QB in high school, college, and now the NFL as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence’s bottle tells the story of his path in the sport. The animal patterns and colors are a tribute to the teams he’s played for, while the windy lines represent the hours-long drives he and his dad would take to and from his youth practices.

“From the orange arc that mimics his throw to the color palette that nods both to Jacksonville and the Clemson Tigers, Trevor’s design exudes the joy the game has brought him throughout his life,” Huls said.

In all, the vibrant Gx collection headlined by stars across the sporting landscape points to what’s to come from Gatorade ahead, with the “Fuel Tomorrow” series now available at Gatorade.com and Dick’s Sporting Goods.