The prodigious outfielder and 2022 AL Rookie of the Year is the latest to join an honor role of brand partners that includes Michael Jordan and Serena Williams.

The spotlight will be shining on Julio Rodriguez next week as MLB’s All-Star Game heads to Seattle, where the 22-year-old superstar outfielder will represent the hometown Mariners in both the Midsummer Classic and the Home Run Derby. To make things even sweeter and more lucrative, Rodriguez signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade, including being powered by energy drink Fast Twitch during Monday’s Derby, the company announced Friday.

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year will also represent other brands in the Gatorade portfolio including Propel, Muscle Milk, and Evolve.

The Dominican phenom hit 28 home runs last season, earning Silver Slugger honors and leading the Mariners to their first playoff appearance since 2001.

“Julio Rodriguez’s fast style of play and energizing personality make him a perfect fit for our portfolio of brands,” Jeff Kearney, Gatorade’s Global Head of Sports Marketing, said on the occasion. “He’s an inspiration to the next generation that hard work and dedication pay off, and we’re excited to help fuel his journey to greatness.”

The endorsement news follows the Seattle star’s appearance in Gatorade’s “The Way To Be Great” commercial campaign in June featuring Michael Jordan, Jayson Tatum, Serena Williams, Bryce Harper, and a voiceover from Eminem. The brand pact also includes Gatorade’s Equity in Sport initiative, by which both parties will work together to support underprivileged youth in both Seattle and the Dominican Republic.

In addition to his incredible ability on the field, Rodriguez also has off-field endorsement deals with Adidas, Oakley, T-Mobile, Alaska Airlines, Fanatics, and more. In August of 2022, he signed a 12-year, $209.3 million contract extension that could make him a Mariner for life.