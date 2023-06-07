Josh Allen Named Madden 24 Cover Athlete

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be the first Buffalo player to appear on the Madden cover.

Josh Allen will grace the cover of Madden NFL 24, EA Sports announced on Wednesday.

It makes Allen, one of the most prolific passers the NFL has seen in a long time, the face of the sport’s biggest video game franchise and the first Buffalo Bills player to earn such an honor.

The 27-year-old holds the NFL record for total touchdowns through his first five seasons (177) and was the most-used player in Madden NFL 23.

“As a fan of Madden NFL since childhood, I’m honored to be the first Buffalo Bills player on the cover, and I wouldn’t have gotten here without the support of my team and Bills Mafia,” Allen said.

EA also announced that Superstar Mode and Mini-Games will return to Madden this year, along with new FieldSENSE technology to make gameplay more nuanced. Contested catch tackles will enable players to better defend receivers, wrap and scoop tackles will be available, enhanced hit-stick animations have been added, and Dynamic Branching tech expands to blocking. Diving catches, no-look passes, and other animations will also bring more life and color to the game.

Character skeletons were completely rebuilt for Madden 24 using EA Sports’ SAPIEN technology, making players more anatomically correct and realistic with more body definition that improves athletically fluid motion. Franchise Mode improved with Free Agency 2.0, allowing players to restructure contracts and make counter-offers to foundational stars. And crossplay returns, meaning players can face off against friends and foes in online head-to-head, Ultimate Team, or Superstar Showdown on PC, Xbox Series X, or PlayStation 5.