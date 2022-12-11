It’s the end of yet another season in men’s singles tennis. Let’s have a look at who’s going out on top in 2022 for rankings and earnings in the gentleman’s game.

There’s a new king of the court in men’s singles.

Nineteen-year-old Carlos Alcaraz can officially close out his year on top — in rankings and total prize money.

According to end-of-year ATP rankings, the reigning US Open champion brought in quite the bounty — $10.1 million to be exact — and has become the first teenager and youngest player to finish No. 1 in Pepperstone ATP Rankings history.

Long story short — Alcaraz has indeed arrived.

But not far behind him in the rankings and earnings is a bevy of other talented tennis stars who served up big years in 2022. Let’s take a deeper look at the year-end rankings from the ATP.

2022 Pepperstone ATP Rankings

End-of-year rankings are made up of points a player earns not only for a performance in a Grand Slam event like Wimbledon or the French Open but also includes those earned via the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, which is an annual series of nine tennis tournaments featuring the top-ranked players on the ATP Tour.

Alcaraz, 19, is the first teenager and youngest player to finish No. 1 in the 50 editions of the year-end Pepperstone ATP Rankings, while Nadal, 36, is the oldest to finish in the Top 2.@PepperstoneFX | #ATPRankings | #Partner



Read more ⤵️ — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 5, 2022

With his win at Flushing Meadows and domination throughout the rest of the ATP calendar, Alcaraz can claim the crown for 2022, becoming the first player other than Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray to finish No. 1 since Andy Roddick in 2003.

He’s also made the most significant jump to year-end No. 1 in history, after finishing No. 32 at the end of 2021.

Not far behind Alcaraz in the rankings is Nadal — the Grand Slam GOAT himself. In finishing his year at No. 2, the 36-year-old becomes the oldest to finish second in ATP ranking history. The ranking also marks Rafa’s 18th consecutive year in the top 10, a record that ties him with the great Roger Federer.

Both Spaniards become the first countrymen to finish No. 1 and No. 2 since Americans Pete Sampras and Michael Chang did in 1996.

The remaining ATP rankings show a star-studded lineup of youthful big hitters rising up the ranks, along with a few other familiar faces. Let’s have a look at who else is in the top 10 of Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

2022 End-of-Year ATP Rankings

All rankings and data are according to the ATP.

Carlos Alcaraz (6820 points) — Spent 16 weeks and counting ranked as No. 1. Rafael Nadal (6020 points) – Ends year at No. 2 for the eighth time in his lengthy career. Casper Ruud (5820 points) – Best year-end ranking for a Scandinavian player since No. 2 Stefan Edberg of Sweden in 1992 Stefanos Tsitsipas (5550 points) – This is the fourth straight season he has ended in the Top 10. Novak Djokovic (4820 points) – Spent 20 weeks as No. 1 and won his record-tying sixth Nitto ATP Finals championship, along with Wimbledon. Felix Auger-Aliassime (4195 points) – The 22-year-old is the youngest Canadian to end a year in the Top 10. Daniil Medvedev (4065 points) – Spent 16 weeks as world No. 1. Andrey Rublev (3930 points) – Posted a 4-0 record in 2022 finals to end the third straight year in Top 10. Taylor Fritz (3355 points) – First American in year-end Top 10 since No. 10 John Isner in 2018. Hubert Hurkacz (2905 points) – Only Polish player to finish in the Top 10, doing so for the second year in a row.

While rankings are one thing, we all know cash is king. Let’s have a look at who ended 2022 on top of earnings.

Who Earned the Most Money in 2022 for Men’s Singles?

160 Million Dollar Man! 😎



🇷🇸 @DjokerNole is set to surpass $160 Million in career prize money after the ATP Finals, no matter what happens the rest of the tournament. 💰



He's already the only tennis player in ATP or WTA history to surpass $140 or $150 Million. — TENNIS (@Tennis) November 15, 2022

The men’s game can boast many millionaires this season.

At the top of the list is, of course, Alcaraz, whose $2.6 million payday at the US Open helped boost him into first place for earnings. The $10 million year proved to be pivotal for Alcaraz, as his career earnings now rest at $11,829,642.

But not far behind him is Djokovic, who despite finishing fifth in the rankings, still managed to score $9.9 million in prize money — a large chunk of which is thanks to the $2.5 million he earned from his win at the All England Club.

The successful season also means The Joker can continue to add to his impressive lead in all-time career earnings with $164.7 million made from tennis.

Coming in third is Rafa, whose $9.9 million earned in 2022 boosts his all-time earnings to $134 million, putting him in second place all-time behind Djokovic.

Let’s have a closer look at the rest of the field of today’s top earners in tennis.

Top 10 Earners in Men’s Tennis in 2022

All rankings and data according to the ATP

1. Carlos Alcaraz — $10,102,330

— $10,102,330 2. Novak Djokovic — $9,934,582

— $9,934,582 3. Rafael Nadal — $9,368,326

— $9,368,326 4. Casper Ruud — $8,126,816

— $8,126,816 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas — $6,614,416

— $6,614,416 6. Felix Auger-Aliassime — $4,801,292

— $4,801,292 7. Andrey Rublev — $4,666,954

— $4,666,954 8. Taylor Fritz — $4,570,481

— $4,570,481 9. Daniil Medvedev — $4,178,524

— $4,178,524 10. Hubert Hurkacz — $3,764,164

READ MORE