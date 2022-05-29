Carlos Alcaraz: The Prodigy’s Ascent

Carlos Alcaraz announced his presence with a win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 US Open, and in just six months has become one of the top names in the sport.

It’s hard to find a tennis fan who isn’t talking about teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz right now. He joined Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez last year as youngsters announcing their presence to the world with storybook runs in Flushing Meadows, and Alcaraz’s image has only grown since then.

Despite being just 19 years old, Alcaraz is already arguably the best men’s tennis player in the world. He’s already lifted four trophies this season, including two at the Masters 1000 level, and his first Grand Slam seems to be just around the corner. In fact, his run on the dirt this season has been so impressive that oddsmakers set him as one of the favorites for Roland Garros alongside Novak Djokovic.

With so many match wins and ATP-level titles comes money — and lots of it. Alcaraz’s brand has grown to become larger than anyone could have ever imagined in just one calendar year on tour, and the sky is truly the limit.

The Alcaraz Brand

Age: 19

Nationality: Spanish

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 159 lbs

Career prize money: $5.5 million

Estimated net worth: $5.5 million

Key endorsements: Nike, Babolat, Rolex, Crown Sport Nutrition

Twitter followers: 215.5K

Instagram followers: 1.3 million

Alcaraz doesn’t have many endorsement deals at the moment, but that’s sure to change in time. He entered the season ranked outside of the top 30 before propelling himself into the top 10. While more offers will surely come over the offseason, Alcaraz is with Nike, Babolat and Rolex at the moment.

The Spaniard wore Lotto and Naffta clothes as a junior before signing a deal with Nike in 2019. When he debuted on the ATP Tour in 2020, he was wearing a Nike kit and has always used a Babolat racquet.

Alcaraz endorsed Crown Sport Nutrition in 2021, but that deal appears to have expired. Taking its place as his off-court venture, Rolex has stepped in and signed Alcaraz as an ambassador.

While Alcaraz has amassed over $5 million in career earnings, around $3.7 million of his prize money has come in 2022 due to his success at some of the year’s biggest tournaments.

Career Accomplishments

Professional singles record: 61-21

World Ranking: 6

Career-high ranking: 6

ATP Titles: Madrid Masters (2022), Barcelona Open (2022), Miami Masters (2022), Rio de Janeiro (2022), Umag (2021), 2021 ATP NextGen Finals Champion

ATP Challenger Titles: Trieste (2020), Barcelona (2020), Alicante (2020), Oeiras 3 (2021)

Additional honors: 2020 ATP Newcomer of the Year, Murcia Athlete of the Year

Alcaraz trained at the Rafael Nadal Academy as a teen and was quickly deemed a prodigy. His career started off with a bang, seeing him win six of his first eight matches at the ITF level at the age of 14. After racking up some more ITF wins, Alcaraz had his first taste of life at the higher levels with a quarterfinal appearance at the Challenger level and a close three-set loss in qualifying for the 2019 Barcelona Open.

After starting off 24-12 across all levels, the youngster would explode on the scene in 2020 by going 44-7. That was when he took home three ATP Challenger titles and won his first match on the ATP Tour in Rio de Janeiro over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Then came the big breakthrough in 2021. Alcaraz qualified for the Australian Open and won his first Grand Slam match over Botic Van De Zandschulp, and began to find main-draw match wins. He reached the third round of the French Open, won his first ATP title in Umag, and the rest is history.

Alcaraz never went back to the Challenger level, playing his final match there in late May 2021. After that first ATP title, he went to the semifinals in Winston-Salem before his signature win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open just a week later. He ended the year the champion at the ATP NextGen Finals, and picked up where he left off in 2022.

Now 19, Alcaraz is one of the top names in the sport. He lost just three matches entering the French Open, winning two of the year’s biggest tournaments in Madrid and Miami. The match wins — particularly in big tournaments — have earned him enough points to reach No. 6 in the world, one spot behind Nadal. His latest trophy in Madrid saw him defeat Nadal, Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev in succession.

There may not be a better player on tour right now than Alcaraz, and the way things are already looking he may go down as one of the greatest ever.