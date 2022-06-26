2022 Wimbledon: All the Cash on the Line at Centre Court

There’s $42.7 million in Wimbledon prize money up for grabs as today’s top tennis stars compete for the crown at The Championships. Let’s check the favorites and see how much an All England win is worth.

The grass has never been greener at the All England Club.

Wimbledon is the ATP’s third major of the season and not only is there more money on the line in London, but this year’s tournament boasts several big storylines.

We’ve got Serena Williams back in the mix on the women’s draw after a year-long hiatus due to injury, however, several other notable pros — including the No. 1 ranked men’s singles player Daniil Medvedev — won’t be serving up winners after organizers announced a ban on Russian and Belarusian players in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic will be on-hand, looking to bounce back after an early exit in the quarterfinals at the French Open, and the man who dealt him that L, Rafael Nadal, will also get it going on the grass, hoping to add his second major title in as many months.

Last year’s ladies’ singles champion, Ashleigh Barty, won’t be at Wimbledon after announcing her retirement earlier this year, so world No. 1 and French Open singles champion Iga Swiatek is an obvious favorite.

It’s also the 100th year of tennis taking place at Centre Court — an anniversary organizers are celebrating with a variety of fan activations, including digital collectibles.

With much to do and even more on the line this year, let’s have a look at what winning looks like at Wimbledon.

How Much Does the Winner of Wimbledon Make?

💰 RECORD PRIZE MONEY 💰



The two Wimbledon singles champions will take home £2m each this year! #Wimbledon — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 17, 2022

The men’s champion of the first-ever Wimbledon tournament in 1867 won a 25-guinea trophy, which would be worth about $26 today.

Flash forward to 20 years ago when the winner of Wimbledon walked away with roughly a half-million dollars — $525,000 for men’s singles and $485,000 for women’s singles.

And now welcome to 2022, where winners will get served up nearly four times that amount.

With a total prize pool of $42.7 million up for grabs, which is a 15% increase over last year’s pool, the winners will claim a prize of $2.1 million (also a 15% increase over last year), not to mention the coveted men’s and women’s singles championship trophies.

Let’s take a look at the amount each singles player walks away with per round.

Wimbledon Prize Money by Round (Singles)

Result Prize Money Champion $2.1 million Finalist $1.2 million Semi-Final $565,000 Quarterfinal $327,500 Round 4 $200,000 Round 3 $127,000 Round 2 $82,000 Round 1 $53,000

And don’t forget about doubles —the winning pair for both the men’s and women’s draws walks away with roughly $570,000, while the runner-up duo earns around $285,000. In mixed doubles, winners earn $131,000.

Lastly, players who qualify must also get paid — earning between $11,600 and $33,800 depending on how far they make it in the three-round qualifier.

Who is the Wimbledon Favorite?

Will this be the year someone not named Djokovic wins? Should you put a few stacks on Serena claiming the crown?

Both are perfectly appropriate questions given the star-studded lineup of contenders playing for a place on Centre Court.

As the odds-on favorite to win the tournament, Djokovic (-135) will look to reassert himself on grass after winning in 2018, 2019, and 2021. If the 2020 tournament had not been canceled due to COVID-19, it’s a solid bet that the Joker could have added that one to his resume as well.

Serena Williams is 40. Her last completed match was more than a year ago….and there will be 127 women hoping like hell they don't draw her in round one @Wimbledon — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) June 14, 2022

But of course, the men’s draw packs a punch.

Nadal is the next in line at +700, along with last year’s finalist, Matteo Berrettini, who is also at +700. Young upstart Carlos Alcaraz is in the mix at +1000 and the always dangerous Nick Kyrgios is +2900.

In the women’s draw, Serena sits at +1800 in her hunt to claim her eighth Grand Slam singles title on the iconic green grass courts.

Still, Swiatek sits at the top at +160 to win it all, followed by her French Open finals opponent, Coco Gauff, at +1100.

Here’s what FanDuel Sportsbook has served up in terms of futures odds:

FanDuel 2022 Wimbledon Odds

Numbers reflect future odds to win Wimbledon at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 24.

Men’s Singles Outright Betting Odds Novak Djokovic -135

Rafael Nadal +700

Matteo Berrettini +700

Carlos Alcaraz +1000

Felix Auger Aliassime +1600

Hubert Hurkacz +1700

Nick Kyrgios +2900

Marin Cilic +3000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +4200

Andy Murray +5500 Women’s Singles Outright Betting Odds Iga Swiatek +160

Coco Gauff +1100

Ons Jabeur +1200

Simona Halep +1700

Serena Williams +1800

Beatriz Haddad Maia +2100

Angelique Kerber +2400

Karolina Pliskova +2400

Belinda Bencic +2400

Maria Sakkari +2600

Click here to read Boardroom and FanDuel’s comprehensive guide to tennis betting.