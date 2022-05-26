2022 French Open: Cash, Clay, and the City of Love

The world’s best tennis players are clashing on the clay at Roland Garros for a cut of $46 million in French Open prize money. So, who are the top picks to win the whole thing?
Grand Slam tennis is back on the grounds of Roland Garros.
Three months removed from the Australian Open, today’s top stars are back in the spotlight for the ATP’s second major of the season, the French Open.
It’s perhaps the most challenging tournament in tennis and it takes place on the iconic red clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros.
The major tourney, which began May 22, has already produced plenty of storylines.
Not only is defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic back in the mix following a noticeable absence in Melbourne, but Rafael Nadal has already made history, earning his 300th career grand slam match win.
But can the King of Clay add to his already legendary list of grand slam titles?
Last year’s women’s singles and doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova is already out of the running, losing in the first round of singles action and then withdrawing from doubles after testing positive for COVID-19. Naomi Osaka also exited early after losing in the first round.
But can Coco Gauff keep cruising?
With plenty more tennis left to play, let’s take a look at what’s on the line at the 126th edition of the iconic tournament — including a rundown of French Open prize money.
How Much Does the Winner of the French Open Make?
Playing big on the Parisian clay will mean an even bigger payday at this year’s tournament.
With a total prize pool of $46 million — a 27% increase compared to 2021 — each of the men’s and women’s champions stand to secure the bag. $2.4 million will go to each winner and $1.2 million to each runner-up.
Even players who make an early exit will see a nice chunk of change — roughly $66,000 for those losing in the first round. But there’s a whole lot more money on the line.
Let’s take a look at the amount each singles player walks away with per round.
2022 French Open Prize Money By Round
Men’s & Women’s Singles championship prize money figures via the ATP Tour
|Result
|Prize Money
|Champion
|$2.4 million
|Finalist
|$1.2 million
|Semi-Final
|$642,000
|Quarterfinal
|$406,000
|Round 4
|$237,000
|Round 3
|$134,000
|Round 2
|$92,000
|Round 1
|$66,000
There are also the trophies — the Musketeers’ Cup for the men’s draw and the Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the women’s draw are both up for grabs for the last man and woman standing.
Manufactured by Mellerio dits Meller, a famous Parisian jewelry house., the original trophies are made of “pure silver with finely etched decorations on the side.” Each new singles winner not only gets his or her name written on the base of the real trophy but also receives custom-made pure silver replicas.
And don’t forget about doubles —the winning pair walks away with roughly $620,000, while the runner-up duo earns around $310,000.
So who’s going to get crowned on clay?
Who is the Favorite to Win the French Open?
Expectations are high for some incredible competition on clay, as both the men’s and women’s fields are full of promise.
We’ve got familiar names — some you may have never heard of — and one up-and-coming player who could be the heir to the men’s tennis throne.
On the men’s draw, Djokovic and Nadal are almost always in the mix — as of the second round, FanDuel Sportsbook has “The Joker” as the clear-cut favorite at +175 to win it all, followed not far behind by Rafa at +350.
But we can’t forget about Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old up-and-comer who won the hearts of tennis fans at the 2021 US Open. Alcaraz is seeded sixth and carries the same odds (+350) to win it all as Nadal going into the second round of the tourney.
On the women’s side, it’s 20-year-old Iga Swiatek with the odds swinging in her favor. The No. 1 ranked player in the world is by far the favorite to claim the French crown, sitting at -175, as of the second round. The rest of the field is far behind in terms of the odds, but Gauff is currently cruising and could be an intriguing long-shot (+2600) to win it all.
Here’s what FanDuel Sportsbook has served up in terms of futures odds:
FanDuel 2022 French Open Odds
Numbers reflect future odds to win French Open at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 26.
Men’s Singles Outright Betting Odds
Novak Djokovic +175
Rafael Nadal +350
Carlos Alcaraz +350
Stefanos Tsitsipas +550
Casper Ruud +3200
Daniil Medvedev +3400
Alexander Zverev +3800
Jannik Sinner +4200
Andrey Rublev +5500
Holger Rune +8500
Women’s Singles Outright Betting Odds
Iga Swiatek -175
Amanda Anisimova +1400
Paula Badosa +1600
Simona Halep +1800
Coco Gauff +2600
Aryna Sabalenka +3000
Belinda Bencic +3000
Jil Teichmann +3800
Jelena Ostapenko +4800
Victoria Azarenka +4800
