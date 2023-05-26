French Open Prize Money 2023: Who’s Getting Paid in Paris?

Tennis’ top stars are headed for the hallowed clay courts at Roland Garros to compete for $53 million in French Open prize money. Boardroom serves up details on the purse, as well as which players are favored to win it all.

Le tennis, c’est la vie.

It’s the second major of the season, and indeed, tennis is life.

Top singles and doubles players from the ATP and WTA are putting it all on the line in Paris hoping to become the King and Queen of the French clay as first-round play begins on May 28.

The men’s singles draw may be missing its most recent, and most celebrated champion — Rafael Nadal isn’t competing this year due to injury — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of tenacious competitors looking to claim the 2023 French Open crown, including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, who’s fresh off his 20th birthday, and 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic.

And in women’s singles, 2022 French Open champion Iga Swiatek is back and ready for a repeat, as is last year’s runner-up, Coco Gauff.

But before we look at who’s playing in Paris, it’s time to see what the going rate is for winning big Roland Garros and just how much cash is up for grabs in 2023 — let’s talk French Open prize money, as well as the top candidates odds’ to win the biggest share of it.

French Open Prize Money 2023

Organizers of this year’s tournament are putting up even more money for players who perform on the Parisian clay.

Overall, the total 2023 French Open prize pool of $53 million represents a 12% bump from last year’s $46 million purse. Très bien.

Prize money for the singles draws will also see an increase (+9.1%) from 2022, with the champions in both the men’s and women’s draw taking home $2.5 million respectively. And in addition to a solid payday, both champs will also walk away with iconic trophies designed by La Maison Mellerio, a famous Parisian jeweler dating back to the 17th century.

The winner of men’s singles will claim the Musketeers’ Cup, while the champion of the women’s draw earns the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup.

But not winning it all doesn’t mean you won’t walk away with a decent payday — the runner-ups will still earn $1.2 million, while players who make the semifinals can earn as much as $675,161.

Here’s a round-by-round breakdown of what it looks like to secure the bag at Stade Roland Garros.

French Open Prize Money by Round (Singles)

Men’s & Women’s Singles championship prize money figures via the ATP Tour

Result Prize Money (USD) Champion $2.5 million Runner-up $1.2 million Semifinal $675,161 Quarterfinal $428,674 Round 4 $257,204 Round 3 $152,176 Round 2 $103,951 Round 1 $73,944

Definitely don’t sleep on the purse for men’s and women’s doubles draw — as champions can realize $633,075 in winnings, while the runner-up duo gets $316,450. Double champs also get their very own trophies: The Jacques-Brugnon Cup for the winning men’s duo and the Simonne-Mathieu Cup for the women’s doubles champions.

And while there are slight increases in pay in each round, the bulk of the purse increase appears to reward players who exit earlier in the tournament — players who lose in the first three rounds are expected to receive between 11% and 13% more.

Additionally, competitors who participate in qualifying, wheelchair tennis, and quad competitions, will also make more money this year.

Who Are the Favorites to Win the French Open?

When it comes to who’s winning the French Open, it truly is a tale of two draws.

On the women’s side, Swiatek is by far the favorite to win it all with -140 odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The next closest players in terms of odds are Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, both with +700 odds to claim the French crown.

In the men’s draw, a tournament without Rafa — a 14-time champion — means the field is wide open.

Oddsmakers have the 20-year-old Alacaraz as the favorite with +155 odds, but Novak Djokovic sits close behind at +230 as he races to become the men’s Grand Slam GOAT. And here’s a fun fact: If the stars align, both Alcaraz and the Djoker could end up clashing in the semifinals.

But alas, there are so many more players who could win big in Paris.

Let’s have a look at what FanDuel Sportsbook is serving up regarding odds to win the 2023 French Open.

This will be the first French Open without Federer and Nadal since 1998. — The Big Three (@Big3Tennis) May 18, 2023

2023 French Open Odds

Numbers reflect futures odds to win the French Open at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May, 26 2023.