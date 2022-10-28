Coco Gauff, New Balance Extend Signature Sneaker Partnership

The tennis phenom re-ups with the brand head of this week’s release of the newest colorway for her Coco CG1 shoe.

Coco Gauff and New Balance announced a long-term extension to their partnership that continues her run as the only women’s tennis player with a signature shoe, the company announced Friday.

To celebrate the extension, New Balance will be unveiling a new Coco CG1 “All in the Family” colorway on Thursday ahead of the WTA Finals, where the 18-year-old will be the youngest player in the tournament. After reaching the French Open final and the US Open quarterfinals, Gauff is currently ranked a career-high 4th in the WTA singles rankings and is 2nd in the WTA doubles rankings, the 2nd youngest woman to ever reach the WTA singles top 10.

Photos via New Balance

“I couldn’t ask for a more committed team that is forward-thinking in their approach and match my love for the game with their passion for quality and creativity. New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career,” Gauff said. “The team feels like family, so it was an easy decision to extend with a team that has embraced me as a person and genuinely works to help bring out my best.”

The dark green and red in the new All in the Family colorway represent the properties some associate with certain crystals, specifically the heart and root chakras signifying the passion and vision she has on and off the court while staying grounded and humble.

Photos via New Balance

“Our relationship with Coco is truly one of a kind. We’ve grown from seeing a bright future in 2018, to working with one of the most dynamic, creative, and thoughtful individuals for the long haul,” Evan Zeder, New Balance’s Head of Tennis Sports Marketing, said on the occasion. “Coco’s drive, passion, and positivity embody our partnership and the New Balance brand. We are excited to continue to work with Coco to deliver innovative products that elevate her performance on-court, and at the same time celebrate her off-court style and influence, to inspire the next generation”

Gauff debuted her signature shoe in July and spoke with Boardroom about life on and off the court in June.