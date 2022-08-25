There’s a record-setting $60.1 million in US Open prize money payouts up for grabs as the world’s best tennis players swing for stacks in the final Grand Slam of the season.

The fourth and final Grand Slam of the season is in full swing in Flushing. And much like the trio of major tournaments before it, the 2022 US Open is serving up some great storylines, not to mention millions upon millions in prize money

We’ve got Serena Williams, the winningest and highest-paid woman in tennis history, back on the hardcourt for one last time looking to earn her 24th career Grand Slam amid a packed field of female competitors that includes stars like Iga Swiatek, Simona Halep, and Coco Gauff.

Meanwhile, in the men’s draw, the field of competitors may be thinner than ever —Novak Djokovic is likely out of the mix due to his vaccination status, and Alexander Zverev, the No. 2 player in the world, ended up withdrawing days before the tourney due to injury.

Regardless of who reigns supreme on the hardcourt, there’s a lot of money to be made at Flushing Meadows this year. Have a look at what winning looks like with our 2022 US Open prize money payout overview.

Prize Money at the US Open:

What Does the Winner Get?

The first US Open of the Open Era in 1968 featured a prize pool of $100,000, with the women’s champion earning 6% ($6,000) and the men’s champion bringing in 14% ($14,000).

From @usopen prize money announcement: "$80,000 to each singles competitor in the main draw’s first round and $121,000 in the second round. These figures represent an 85% and 57% increase since 2016."



The Slams really have become a financial buoy for players who aren't in Top 50 — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) August 22, 2022

Today’s figures look far different.

With the US Open purse exceeding the $60 million mark for the first time ever, this year’s tournament is stacked with money-making opportunities for both men’s and women’s players.

Whoever ends up hoisting the trophy after the two-week tourney will walk away with $2.6 million, followed by $1.3 million for the runners-up.

The biggest bump in pay, however, will not go to the top finishers.

Based on input from the ATP and WTA Player Councils, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) increased the prize money in the earlier rounds and for the qualifying event.

For example, players who make it to the main draw but lose in the first round will earn $80,000, an increase of 85% since 2016.

Let’s take a look at the amount each singles player will walk away with per round.

US Open Prize Money by Round (Singles)

Result Prize Money Champion $2.6 million Runner-up $1.3 million Semifinal $705,000 Quarterfinal $445,000 Round 4 $278,000 Round 3 $188,000 Round 2 $121,000 Round 1 $80,000

Qualifiers will also see hefty increases in pay after the USTA set aside $6.26 million in purse money for this year’s tourney — a 223% increase compared to 2016. Even final-round qualifying competitors will earn a decent payout ($44,000).

Lastly, the winning pair for both the men’s and women’s doubles draws walks away with roughly $688,000, while the runner-up duo earns around $344,000.

Who Are the Favorites to Win the US Open?

Oddsmakers have endured a challenging run-up to the 2022 US Open, to say the very least.

First, the question of whether Djokovic would be allowed to enter the United States at all stirred things up in the seeding, and second, there’s a mounting suspicion that we may be in for some big surprises at this year’s tournament.

23x a legend.



The 👑 returns to the #USOpen for one more run. pic.twitter.com/LDP1U0xNIR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 23, 2022

With two unseeded players (Borna Coric and Caroline Garcia) winning the Masters 1000 tournament, an event many consider to be the officially unofficial warmup to the open, we may well witness the ascension of some new names his year.

But of course, the favorites are the favorites for a reason.

On the men’s draw, Daniil Medvedev, the reigning US Open champion, is the odds-on favorite at +175 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Rafael Nadal, the second-highest earner in all of men’s tennis and the leader in career Grand Slams, is returning to the hardcourt after a three-year hiatus with +380 odds to win it all.

Carlos Alcaraz will also be back after taking the Open by storm in 2021 and growing into one of the top names in the men’s game. He’s at +500 to win this year’s tourney outright.

On the women’s side, the odds-on favorite to claim the championship is Iga Swiatek (+380), followed by Simona Halep (+800) and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (+1700) — and you can’t count out Gauff (+1300) and Naomi Osaka (+2200) on the big stage.

And lastly, if you’re hoping for one last hurrah from Serena, you’ll be looking at some long odds (+5000).

Here’s what FanDuel Sportsbook has served up in terms of futures odds:

FanDuel 2022 US Open Odds

Numbers reflect futures odds to win the US Open at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 25.