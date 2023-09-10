Since his debut mixtape in 2006, Room For Improvement, Drake has continued to secure his spot as one of the most notable names in hip-hop. From his house-inspired album Honestly, Nevermind to his collaborative album Her Loss with 21 Savage, the OVO Sound founder and five-time Grammy winner has always managed to surprise fans with new tricks up his sleeve.

But one thing that never changes? His massive impact on the sales and streaming charts.

In anticipation of the Sept. 22 release of his next studio album, For All The Dogs, Boardroom has your full Drake best-selling albums overview for his celebrated career to date.

Drake’s Best-selling Albums

Sales figures based on RIAA certification.

Take Care (2011): 6x Platinum (6 million certified units)

As the Canadian rapper’s sophomore studio album, Take Care featured a more melodic tempo and introduced his audience to a softer singing version of Drake with apparent R&B influence as he spoke on sex, fame, family, relationships, and more. This album earned Drake his first Grammy award in 2013 for Best Rap Album. Although it was leaked nine days before its official release date of Nov. 15, Take Care still debuted at the No. 1 spot on the charts and is now certified 6x Platinum according to the RIAA.

Views (2016): 6x Platinum

Drake’s fourth studio album had clear dancehall influence from Caribbean culture, as demonstrated through tracks such as “Controlla,” “Too Good,” and “One Dance.” Originally titled Views from the 6, the album boasts features from popular industry peers including Rihanna, Future, Wizkid, and Partynextdoor. Though he did not win, his album was nominated for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys.

Scorpion (2018): 5x Platinum

Drake’s double album consisted of 25 tracks and brought audiences his most widely recognized hits from “In My Feelings” featuring the City Girls and “Nice For What” to “God’s Plan” and “Nonstop.” His “I’m Upset” music video brought Degrassi: The Next Generation fans down memory lane as he reunited with former cast mates.

Nothing Was The Same (2013): 4x Platinum

Nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards, Drake’s third studio album Nothing Was the Same became the seventh-best-selling album of 2013 in the United States within just three months of its release. With top-charting singles “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Started From The Bottom,” the album received generally positive reviews and feedback from critics.

Thank Me Later (2010): 3x Platinum

At 23 years old, Drake released his debut studio album after officially signing to Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment imprint on the heels of his So Far Gone mixtape release. With production credits ranging from longtime collaborator Boi-1da to super producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, Thank Me Later was eventually dubbed one of the best albums of 2010 thanks to hits such as “Find Your Love,” “Over,” and “Show Me A Good Time.” In both 2013 and 2022, Rolling Stone crowned Thank Me Later as one of the 100 Best Debut Albums of All Time.

More Life (2017): 3x Platinum

If You’re Reading This it’s Too Late (2015): 3x Platinum

What a Time to Be Alive (2015): 2x Platinum

Honestly, Nevermind (2022): Platinum

So Far Gone (2009): Gold (500,000 certified units)