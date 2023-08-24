ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake is preparing to drop his tenth studio album, but he stays busy outside of the studio. Boardroom takes a closer look at the biggest investments on the Toronto rapper’s roster.

“I like it when money makes a difference but don’t make you different.”

Aubrey Graham is no stranger to a bag. The Toronto rapper better known as Drake stepped onto the stage at 15 with a central role on the hit Canadian show Degrassi: The Next Generation. But even as he played Jimmy, his heart belonged to music, recording late at night to accommodate his shooting schedule and ultimately catching the attention of Lil Wayne.

His first mixtape notched $304, but now he stays on top as one of the world’s most popular rappers. With each album turning certified platinum and with 131 platinum tracks, Drake knows success.

Once his music career took off, Drake quickly got into the entrepreneurship and investment game, developing a diverse portfolio that fuels his bars. From restaurants to sports teams, clothing collabs to betting on himself, he’s crafted a personal brand that mimics the range reflected in his catalog. And he’s just getting started.

The OVO founder has expressed a desire to get into basketball with the WNBA and his beloved Toronto Raptors. In the meantime, he’s testing the waters of team ownership with the likes of the Brooklyn Aces and AC Milan.

Let’s take a closer look at the Drake business portfolio.

Drake Business & Investments Overview

NOTE: This list is Boardroom’s curation of the most important Drake businesses and ventures and is not to be considered exhaustive.

OVO Clothing

Type : Clothing Brand

: Clothing Brand Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2011

: 2011 Fun fact: Between collabs with the NFL, MLS, and its own bespoke drops, OVO Clothing brings in more than $50 million in sales each year.

OVO Sound

Type : Record Label

: Record Label Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2012

: 2012 Fun Fact: In January 2023, OVO Sound signed its first female artist, Naomi Sharon.

DreamCrew Entertainment

Type : Production Company

: Production Company Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2017

: 2017 Fun fact: Drake became a fan of Top Boy after its cancelation in 2013. He mobilized a team to re-pitch the show to Netflix, where it found a second life six years later. Its fifth and final season will premiere in Fall 2023.

Type : Major League Pickleball Team

: Major League Pickleball Team Role : Investor

: Investor Invested : 2023

: 2023 Fun fact: Drake joined the investment group of the Kevin Durant- and Rich Kleiman-founded pickleball club alongside fellow investors Michael B. Jordan and Steve Stoute.

AC Milan

Type : Serie A Soccer Club

: Serie A Soccer Club Role : Investor

: Investor Invested : 2022

: 2022 Fun fact: Since kicking off his investment alongside LeBron James, AC Milan has upped its signature style, dropping collabs with Off-White.

Toronto Raptors

Type : NBA Team

: NBA Team Role : Global Ambassador

: Global Ambassador Invested : 2013

: 2013 Fun fact: In the 2019 playoffs, the NBA issued a warning to the Raptors after Drake aggressively heckled the Milwaukee Bucks and even gave head coach Nick Nurse a shoulder massage during a timeout.

Drake has bet $1 million on Argentina winning the World Cup against France. pic.twitter.com/37HHFvpdVm — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 18, 2022

Stake.com

Type : Gambling Website

: Gambling Website Role : Ambassador

: Ambassador Joined : 2022

: 2022 Fun fact: Throughout the course of their partnership, Drake has wagered over $1 billion on the crypto gambling site.

NOCTA // Nike

Type : Nike Sub-label

: Nike Sub-label Role : Founder

: Founder Established : 2020

: 2020 Fun Fact: Drake first signed with Nike in 2013. After unveiling a number of exclusive shoes through the years, the rapper launched his sub-label with the Swoosh in 2020. The name takes inspiration from “the nocturnal nature of the rapper’s creative process.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Type : Restaurant Chain

: Restaurant Chain Role : Investor

: Investor Invested : 2021

: 2021 Fun fact: Dave’s Hot Chicken was deemed “the fastest-growing chain of the year” in 2022, having grown from two locations to 118 in just three years. It also saw its sales surge 156% year-over-year.

Wealthsimple