Since singing and rapping on 2009’s “Best I Ever Had,” Drake’s defined commercial success in hip-hop, R&B, and pop placement.

True to tape, today’s release of “Slime You Out” sees The Boy harmonizing aside SZA for a five-minute flurry of feelings and musings on modern relationships. The long-form foray leads the way for Aubrey’s eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, set to arrive on September 22nd.

Smash singles and deep cuts are the hallmarks of Drake’s stadium-status career, but what are the biggest songs the OVO leader has ever released? Having multiple RIAA-certified Diamond records — that means 10x Platinum, or over 10 million units shipped — Boardroom breaks down Drake’s gems that skyrocketed to a whole different world of sales stratosphere.

And be sure to stay tuned at the end for all of Drake’s Platinum singles, too.

Drake’s Diamond Songs: His Best-selling Singles to Date

“God’s Plan,” 2018 — 15x Platinum (Over 15 million units shipped)

No all-time Drake Diamond songs ranking could be complete without the undisputed champ. Eliciting a whopping 15 million certified units, “God’s Plan” is Drake’s biggest record where modern metrics are concerned. The lead single from 2018’s Scorpion catapulted the double album to 5x Platinum sales itself, paving the way for “In My Feelings” and “Nonstop” to also achieve celebrated success.

While sonics steer the trajectory of any song, visuals played a huge role in making “God’s Plan” propel to unprecedented heights. As of 2023, the single’s music video has over 1.5 billion views on YouTube. True to the song’s subject manner, Drizzy blesses unexpecting strangers with a nearly million-dollar budget through cash and kindness.

“Life is Good,” Future feat. Drake, 2020 — 11x Platinum

The powerful partnership between Drake and Future hit its commercial peak in 2015 with “Life is Good.” While collaborative cuts and remixes between the two have all hit Platinum song status, the blue collar conception of “Life is Good” grew to Diamond heights.

Sporting certified sales of over 11 million, the song is Future’s biggest hit as a solo artist and another feather in the cap of Drake. Like other singles on this list, it’s an absolute monster on YouTube, amassing over 2.1 billion views.

“Hotline Bling,” 2015 — 10x Platinum

Releasing in the summer of 2015, “Hotline Bling” blossomed to Platinum status in a matter of months. By 2022, it was certified Diamond and lives as one of the biggest records, moments, and memes of the last decade.

Much like “God’s Plan,” the success of “Hotline Bling” stems not just from audio composition but from fine-tuned cinematography. In 2023, the song’s infamous music video has racked up over 1.9 billion on YouTube alone, not to mention countless covers and parodies.

“One Dance,” feat. Wizkid & Kyla, 2016 — 10x Platinum

Always akin to new sounds and global music, 2015’s “One Dance” found Drake stepping into the afrobeat lane and amassing speed off of it. The Wizkid and Kyla-assisted single from 2016’s Views was dubbed Diamond in 2022, continuing to add momentum for the 6x Platinum album.

While the song did not see a formal music video, it gained buzz by way of a Justin Bieber remix. Additionally, the worldly vibe of the record led to multi-platinum success in Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more.

“SICKO MODE,” Travis Scott feat. Drake, 2018 — 10x Platinum

Drake’s Diamond records roster is not strictly his own. 2018’s “SICKO MODE,” a single led by Travis Scott and assisted by The Boy, caught fire instantaneously. The ASTROWOLD standout went Platinum in less than two months and was certified as Diamond in roughly two years.

For those keeping track at home, Drake’s “Work” collaboration with Rihanna may be the next song set to join this list, approaching Diamond status with 9 million certified sales in January 2023.

Additionally, the ever-expanding Drake diamond songs library cannot be considered complete without mentioning that he’s featured on two tracks that achieved RIAA Latin Diamond certification, or the equivalent of 600,000 units shipped:

Bad Bunny’s “Mía” (2018) — 50x Platinum (over 3 million units)

A master of working with artists on their ascent, Drake dropped bilingual bars on Bad Bunny’s 2018 jam, “Mia.” Dubbed Diamante by RIAA’s Latin certification, the song has reached 50x Platinum status as of 2021.

Once again, its chart success mirrors that of its music video. Currently, the 2018 clip has over 1.4 billion YouTube views.

Romeo Santos’ “Odio” (2014) — 34x Platinum (over 2.04 million units)

The same year Drake was riding high off the success of “Trophies” and “0 to 100,” he was staying busy building an audience removed from rap. Hopping on Spanish singer Romeo Santos’ single “Odio,” his English verse added hip-hop energy to the Latin hit.

Released in 2014, the song has since gone on to hit Diamond heights where RIAA Latin certifications are concerned, reaching 34x Platinum sales in 2022.

All Drake Platinum Songs as a Main Artist, Ranked

7x Platinum

“Nonstop” (2018)

6x Platinum

“Hold on, We’re Going Home” (2013)

(2013) “Started From the Bottom” (2013)

(2013) “Forever” (2009)

(2009) “The Motto” (2011)

5x Platinum

“Nice for What” (2018)

(2018) “Take Care” (2011)

(2011) “Controlla” (2016)

(2016) “In My Feelings” (2018)

(2018) “Jumpman” (2015)

4x Platinum

“Best I Ever Had” (2009)

(2009) “Fake Love” (2016)

(2016) “Headlines” (2015)

3x Platinum

“Too Good” (2016)

(2016) “Marvin’s Room” (2011)

(2011) “I’m Upset” (2018)

(2018) “Energy” (2015)

(2015) “Jimmy Cooks” feat. 21 Savage (2022)

feat. 21 Savage (2022) “Over” (2010)

(2010) “Passionfruit” (2017)

(2017) “Find Your Love” (2010)

(2010) “Know Yourself” (2015)

2x Platinum

“Big Rings” (2015)

(2015) “Legend” (2015)

(2015) “HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)” 2011

2011 “0 to 100 / The Catch Up” (2014)

(2014) “All Me” (2013)

(2013) “Back to Back” (2015)

(2015) “Know Yourself” (2015)

1x Platinum