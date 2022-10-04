Off-White, AC Milan Confirm Apparel Partnership

The Milan-based luxury label is outfitting the reigning Serie A champions in both casual and formal ensembles. They will debut on Oct. 5.

No matter how AC Milan fare against Chelsea in the Champions League on Thursday, they’ll at least dazzle in the looks department.

On Tuesday, the defending Italian champions announced a partnership with Off-White, the streetwear brand founded by the late Virgil Abloh. Dubbed the soccer club’s official “style and culture curator,” Off-White will suit the Rossoneri with clothing for both the men’s and women’s teams.

According to the release, the men will debut their ensembles at Stamford Bridge on Oct. 5.

“This partnership is an ambitious project that involves two innovative and global brands,” AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer Casper Stylsvig said. “As a Club, we have very defined principles. Cultural-inclusivity and equality is at the forefront of our business. Therefore, we are proud to embark on this journey with Off-White, with whom the Rossoneri share a common vision and a common mission.

“The new journey is a further testament to AC Milan’s ability to engage with younger generations through the convergence of football with other sectors.”

Based on social media posts, athletes will be outfitted in AC Milan-themed varsity jackets and a double-breasted grey suit. There appears to be an oversized red label attached to the cuff that reads: “I support sport for change.”

The Off-White x AC Milan alliance will also have a charitable arm. As the release notes, they will jointly host community events and projects in support of Fondazione Milan, AC Milan’s non-profit. In years to come, they’ll embark on more ambitious endeavors that will expand from Milan to a global audience.

This marks the first partnership between Off-White and a soccer club. In August, Boardroom teased a collab could be on the way, and this particular union makes sense.

Born in Chicago to Ghanaian immigrants, Abloh played soccer as a child before venturing into textiles and design. Abloh, who passed in November 2021, founded Off-White in 2012 and the fashion house is headquartered in Milan.

