Elder statesman meets the rising superstar. From championships to prize money to endorsements and beyond, let’s talk Djokovic vs. Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open.
In 2003 — the year Carlos Alcaraz was born — Novak Djokovic was embarking on his first year on the ATP Tour. On May 7, 2022, the two tennis stars clashed for the very first time in the final of the Madrid Open, with the Spaniard triumphing on home soil in three sets after narrowly dropping the first to the all-time legend.
On June 9, the two will run it back on the biggest stage yet: The semifinals of the 2023 French Open with a shot at Roland Garros glory on the line.
All told, the energy of the moment is bigger than the match itself. This is a passing-of-the-torch moment linking past, present, and future in this timeless game — and that got us thinking about just how much more we can learn by juxtaposing these two champions at opposite ends of their careers.
From championships to ATP prize money to brand endorsements and beyond, let’s take a closer look at Djokovic vs. Alcaraz.
Djokovic vs. Alcaraz at a Glance
Figures as of June 8 ahead of the players’ 2023 French Open semifinal match.
|NOVAK DJOKOVIC
|CARLOS ALCARAZ
|36
|AGE
|20
|No. 3
|WORLD RANK
|No. 1
|1056
|SINGLES WINS
|125
|0-1
|HEAD-TO-HEAD
|1-0
|93
|SINGLES TITLES
|10
|22
|GRAND SLAMS
|1
|$167.296M
|ATP PRIZE MONEY
|$15.536M
|IMG
|REPRESENTATION
|IMG
|Asics
|SHOE SPONSOR
|Nike
|Head
|RACKET SPONSOR
|Babolat
|Lacoste
|APPAREL SPONSOR
|Nike
|Hublot
|WATCH SPONSOR
|Rolex
|Peugeot
|CAR SPONSOR
|BMW
|NetJets, Telekom Srbija
|OTHER ENDORSEMENTS
|Calvin Klein, ElPozo
Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Odds: 2023 French Open Semifinals
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 8.
To win the match
- Carlos Alcaraz: -205
- Novak Djokovic: +168
Set betting
- Alcaraz 3-0: +250
- Alcaraz 3-1: +300
- Alcaraz 3-2: +400
- Djokovic 3-0: +650
- Djokovic 3-1: + 550
- Djokovic 3-2: +550
To win first set
- Carlos Alcaraz: -166
- Novak Djokovic: +132
Game spread
- Alcaraz -3.5: -122
- Djokovic +3.5: -108
