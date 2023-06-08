About Boardroom

Endorsements June 8, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz: The Numbers Behind the Generational Tennis Clash

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
Elder statesman meets the rising superstar. From championships to prize money to endorsements and beyond, let’s talk Djokovic vs. Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open.

In 2003 — the year Carlos Alcaraz was born — Novak Djokovic was embarking on his first year on the ATP Tour. On May 7, 2022, the two tennis stars clashed for the very first time in the final of the Madrid Open, with the Spaniard triumphing on home soil in three sets after narrowly dropping the first to the all-time legend.

On June 9, the two will run it back on the biggest stage yet: The semifinals of the 2023 French Open with a shot at Roland Garros glory on the line.

All told, the energy of the moment is bigger than the match itself. This is a passing-of-the-torch moment linking past, present, and future in this timeless game — and that got us thinking about just how much more we can learn by juxtaposing these two champions at opposite ends of their careers.

From championships to ATP prize money to brand endorsements and beyond, let’s take a closer look at Djokovic vs. Alcaraz.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz at a Glance

Figures as of June 8 ahead of the players’ 2023 French Open semifinal match.

NOVAK DJOKOVICCARLOS ALCARAZ
36AGE20
No. 3WORLD RANKNo. 1
1056SINGLES WINS125
0-1HEAD-TO-HEAD1-0
93SINGLES TITLES10
22GRAND SLAMS1
$167.296MATP PRIZE MONEY$15.536M
IMGREPRESENTATIONIMG
AsicsSHOE SPONSORNike
HeadRACKET SPONSORBabolat
LacosteAPPAREL SPONSORNike
HublotWATCH SPONSORRolex
PeugeotCAR SPONSORBMW
NetJets, Telekom SrbijaOTHER ENDORSEMENTSCalvin Klein, ElPozo

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Odds: 2023 French Open Semifinals

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 8.

To win the match

  • Carlos Alcaraz: -205
  • Novak Djokovic: +168

Set betting

  • Alcaraz 3-0: +250
  • Alcaraz 3-1: +300
  • Alcaraz 3-2: +400
  • Djokovic 3-0: +650
  • Djokovic 3-1: + 550
  • Djokovic 3-2: +550

To win first set

  • Carlos Alcaraz: -166
  • Novak Djokovic: +132

Game spread

  • Alcaraz -3.5: -122
  • Djokovic +3.5: -108

