Elder statesman meets the rising superstar. From championships to prize money to endorsements and beyond, let’s talk Djokovic vs. Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open.

In 2003 — the year Carlos Alcaraz was born — Novak Djokovic was embarking on his first year on the ATP Tour. On May 7, 2022, the two tennis stars clashed for the very first time in the final of the Madrid Open, with the Spaniard triumphing on home soil in three sets after narrowly dropping the first to the all-time legend.

On June 9, the two will run it back on the biggest stage yet: The semifinals of the 2023 French Open with a shot at Roland Garros glory on the line.

All told, the energy of the moment is bigger than the match itself. This is a passing-of-the-torch moment linking past, present, and future in this timeless game — and that got us thinking about just how much more we can learn by juxtaposing these two champions at opposite ends of their careers.

From championships to ATP prize money to brand endorsements and beyond, let’s take a closer look at Djokovic vs. Alcaraz.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz at a Glance

Figures as of June 8 ahead of the players’ 2023 French Open semifinal match.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC CARLOS ALCARAZ 36 AGE 20 No. 3 WORLD RANK No. 1 1056 SINGLES WINS 125 0-1 HEAD-TO-HEAD 1-0 93 SINGLES TITLES 10 22 GRAND SLAMS 1 $167.296M ATP PRIZE MONEY $15.536M IMG REPRESENTATION IMG Asics SHOE SPONSOR Nike Head RACKET SPONSOR Babolat Lacoste APPAREL SPONSOR Nike Hublot WATCH SPONSOR Rolex Peugeot CAR SPONSOR BMW NetJets, Telekom Srbija OTHER ENDORSEMENTS Calvin Klein, ElPozo

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Odds: 2023 French Open Semifinals

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 8.

To win the match

Carlos Alcaraz : -205

: -205 Novak Djokovic: +168

Set betting

Alcaraz 3-0: +250

+250 Alcaraz 3-1 : +300

: +300 Alcaraz 3-2: +400

Djokovic 3-0 : +650

: +650 Djokovic 3-1 : + 550

: + 550 Djokovic 3-2: +550

To win first set

Carlos Alcaraz : -166

: -166 Novak Djokovic: +132

Game spread