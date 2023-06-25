Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Casper Ruud of Norway in the Men's Singles Final on Court Philippe Chatrier during the 2023 French Open. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The best in tennis head to the All England Club for a shot at some of the record-setting $56.5 million in Wimbledon prize money. Boardroom has all the details on payouts, as well as who’s favored for glory on the grass.

It’s time for the third major of the tennis season and things are, indeed, grand in Great Britain.

Not only can tennis fans expect a tournament loaded with talent, but the stakes are higher than ever for players as organizers have made impressive improvements to the Wimbledon prize money structure.

It’s the latest installation of The Championships — the oldest tennis tournament in the world — and it all gets going on July 3 at the iconic All England Club.

Let’s have a look at how much money one can expect after winning Wimbledon 2023.

Wimbledon Prize Money 2023

When it comes to the prize money for the 2023 Wimbledon, what a difference a year makes.

This year’s total prize pool of $56.52 million represents an 11.2% increase over 2022, and a 17.1% increase on the pre-pandemic Wimbledon held in 2019.

We are pleased to announce record prize money for this year's Championships 🏆



Find out more below ⬇️#Wimbledonhttps://t.co/VJq6sfJxil — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 14, 2023

The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Singles champions will walk away with a $2.9 million haul that’s 17.5% more than the 2022 tournament. In addition to an impressive payday, the winner in both draws will be presented with the iconic Wimbledon trophies.

On the men’s draw, the winner will earn the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy, a cup made of silver gilt. The winner on the women’s side will earn the Rosewater Dish, a salver made of sterling silver.

Both champions also get a three-quarter-size replica of the Cup bearing the names of all past champions.

The runner-up in both singles finals will also realize a generous payday in a $1.5 million payout that’s 11.9% more than last year.

This recent boost in prize money for both rounds brings Wimbledon winnings to the levels they were in 2019.

“We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at The Championships this year, with double-digit increases across the majority of events,” said Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club. “Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

Here’s a complete look at the 2023 Wimbledon prize structure per round.

Wimbledon Prize Money 2023: Singles Payouts by Round

Men’s & Women’s Singles championship prize money figures via The All England Club.

Result Prize Money (USD) Champion $2.9 million Runner-up $1.5 million Semifinal $764,799 Quarterfinal $433,386 Round 4 $263,855 Round 3 $166,981 Round 2 $108,346 Round 1 $70,106

And similar to the French Open, the increase in the prize money distribution at Wimbledon continues to place importance on supporting players in the early rounds of the event.

For example, the qualifying competition prize money fund received a 14.5% increase over last year, while Main Draw Singles players losing in the first round will receive $70,106, a 10% increase from 2022.

On the doubles side, the prize pool for the Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles is a 10.7% increase over last year, with the winners taking home $764,799, and runners-ups receiving $382,399.

Who is the Favorite to Win Wimbledon?

Can Novak Djokovic continue his dominance? Will Carlos Alcaraz exact revenge from Roland Garros? Is Iga Swiatek taking it all in the women’s draw, or will Venus Williams turn back the clock and shock the world?

Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after she was given a wild-card entry 🙌 https://t.co/bYJQYdn311 — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2023

All great questions leading into the famous old grand slam tournament.

While there’s still plenty of time before qualifying gets underway, oddsmakers have their sights set on a few favorites.

Djokovic, the defending champ and recent French Open winner, is the obvious favorite (-175) to win Wimbledon, while the field of challengers behind him includes Alcaraz (+550), Daniil Medvedev (+1100), and Jannik Sinner (+1400).

On the women’s side, Swiatek remains the one to beat (+350) after a convincing run at the French Open title, but the field appears far more competitive with Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (+380) in the mix, followed by Elena Rybakina (+390), and Ons Jabeur (+1200).

And don’t forget about Williams, who, with a wild card entry, is competing in her 24th singles draw at Wimbledon, but remains a long shot (+25000) to win it all.

Here’s a look at the full slate of futures odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wimbledon Odds 2023

Numbers reflect futures odds to win Wimbledon at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 22, 2023.